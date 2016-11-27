King: Improving security key to meeting challenges

AL-AHSA: Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman on Saturday stressed the need to diversify sources of income and raise productivity in the Kingdom amid an increasingly competitive world economy.

Speaking at Al-Hajr Palace, the king said improving security and raising the level of performance of institutions are necessary to overcome challenges.

“The Kingdom’s Vision 2030 aims at restructuring the country’s economy, raising the performance of its institutions, diversifying sources of income and raising the productivity of the community,” SPA quoted the king as saying.

Later, the king inaugurated key Housing Ministry projects in Al-Ahsa and watched a visual presentation on the projects that have been undertaken in Mubaraz and the areas around the airport and the university.

The Mubaraz city project contains 116 residential villas. Located near the city’s airport, the ministry has constructed 500 housing units in a residential environment that offers several commercial and recreational facilities.

The university land project covers an area of 1,500,000 square meters and has been developed in partnership with the private sector in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

The king laid the foundation stone for the Dhahiat Al-Asfer project with a touch on the computer screen. He also watched a presentation on the project, which consists of 100,000 housing units and facilities, such as parks, mosques, and commercial and investment centers.

The king also handed a number of citizens keys to their new houses.