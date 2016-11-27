  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 7 min 24 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Daesh accused of using 'chemical gas' against Syrian rebels

Middle-East

Daesh accused of using 'chemical gas' against Syrian rebels

Reuters |

A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter looks through the scope of his weapon in Tal Samin village, north of Raqqa city, Syria, on Nov. 19, 2016. Daesh militants have fired a rocket in northern Syria that caused symptoms of “chemical gas” exposure in 22 Syrian rebels, Turkish media said on Sunday. (REUTERS/Rodi Said)

ISTANBUL: Daesh militants have fired a rocket in northern Syria that caused symptoms of “chemical gas” exposure in 22 Syrian rebels, state media cited Turkey’s military as saying on Sunday.
The attack targeted Turkey-backed rebels who have for days been besieging the Daesh-controlled town of Al-Bab, a major goal in Ankara’s “Euphrates Shield” operation to push the jihadists away from the Syrian side of the Turkish border.
According to the state-run Anadolu agency, the Daesh rocket attack occurred in the Haliliye area. The army did not specify where the attack had taken place.
“Twenty-two rebels were observed to have symptoms of being exposed to chemical gas in their eyes and bodies as a result of the rocket fired by Daesh,” media reports quoted the army statement as saying, using an Arabic acronym for Daesh.
The rebels were transferred to a hospital in Turkey’s border province of Kilis on suspicion of chemical poisoning after complaining of constant sickness and severe headaches, Hurriyet newspaper reported on its website.
Turkish AFAD emergency relief teams conducted various tests on them to check for traces of chemical, other media reported.
In the last 24 hours around Al-Bab, Turkish jets have destroyed four Daesh targets in the Anifah region, and one Turkey-backed Syrian rebel has been killed and 14 wounded in clashes, the military said.
On Thursday, three Turkish soldiers were killed in an air strike in Syria which the army said it believed was carried out by the Syrian air force. It happened on the first anniversary of Turkey’s downing of a Russian jet over Syria and raised fears of an escalation in the conflict.
After the air strike, Dogan news agency said on Saturday Turkey deployed low-altitude air defense systems with Stinger missiles to Gaziantep province on its Syrian border.
Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan discussed the air strike with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday. They spoke again late on Saturday about “Syria and efforts to resolve the humanitarian drama in Aleppo,” sources in Erdogan’s office said.
Russia is Syrian President Bashar Assad’s main military backer. Turkey backs rebels fighting to oust him.
Ankara and Moscow only restored ties, which had been damaged by November’s jet incident, in August. While they continue to pursue conflicting goals in Syria, Turkey has of late been less openly critical of Assad than in the past.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Hundreds flee to government-held districts in Aleppo

BEIRUT Hundreds of people in Syria s Aleppo have fled to areas under government control a...

Winter closes in on refugees fleeing Iraq’s Mosul

HASAN SHAM CAMP Iraq Pushing his way through dozens of people Iraqi teacher Umar Salah carries...

Israeli military kills 4 Daesh militants in Syria after ambush

JERUSALEM Israeli aircraft struck a machine gun mounted vehicle inside Syria Sunday killing four...

Opposition wins seats in Kuwait vote, as does just 1 woman

KUWAIT CITY Opposition members are set to return to Kuwait s parliament after a more than three...

Fatah in rare congress as succession talk builds

RAMALLAH Palestinian Territories Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas Fatah party holds its first...

UN Yemen envoy in new bid for peace

MUSCAT Oman The UN envoy for Yemen announced a new bid for peace talks between the government and...

Kuwaitis vote in austerity-focused poll, energized by opposition

KUWAIT CITY Kuwaitis turned out in large numbers Saturday for the first election contested by the...

Iraqi Sunni MPs reject move to legalize Shiite militias

BAGHDAD Sunni Arab politicians and lawmakers in Iraq rejected a law approved by Parliament on...

Syria says largest rebel area in Aleppo retaken

ALEPPO SYRIA Syrian state media said government forces Saturday captured the largest rebel held...

Warplanes strike Daesh targets in Syria

BEIRUT ISTANBUL Turkish warplanes destroyed 12 Daesh targets while one Turkish soldier was killed...

Yemen president in surprise visit to Aden

ADEN Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi flew into Aden from his base in neighboring Saudi...

Mortars kill 16 more Iraqi civilians

DUHOK MOSUL Iraqi military and hospital officials say mortar rounds fired by Daesh militants have...

Rouhani seeks Iran-Turkey joint efforts in Iraq, Syria

DUBAI Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called on Saturday for greater cooperation between...

Iran eyes naval bases in Yemen and Syria

TEHRAN Tehran is interested in setting up naval bases in both Syria and Yemen Iran s semi...

Turkey could extend state of emergency, Erdogan warns EU

ISTANBUL President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday warned the European Union that Turkey could...

Israeli settlers flee as West Bank wildfires spread

JERUSALEM Wildfires near Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank have forced hundreds to...

Around Arab News

Oil market would balance even without output cuts, says Al-Falih

DHAHRAN Saudi Arabia s Minister of Energy Industry and Petroleum Khalid Al Falih on Sunday said...

Hundreds flee to government-held districts in Aleppo

BEIRUT Hundreds of people in Syria s Aleppo have fled to areas under government control a...

Winter closes in on refugees fleeing Iraq’s Mosul

HASAN SHAM CAMP Iraq Pushing his way through dozens of people Iraqi teacher Umar Salah carries...

Israeli military kills 4 Daesh militants in Syria after ambush

JERUSALEM Israeli aircraft struck a machine gun mounted vehicle inside Syria Sunday killing four...

11 Daesh-linked militants killed in southern Philippines siege

MANILA Government troops have killed at least 11 members of a rebel group in the southern...

Dutch kill 190,000 ducks to contain bird flu outbreak

THE HAGUE Dutch officials have culled 190 000 ducks on a central Netherlands farm where...

Swiss reject plan to speed up exit from nuclear energy

BERLIN Swiss voters rejected a plan to force their government to accelerate the country s exit...

Opposition wins seats in Kuwait vote, as does just 1 woman

KUWAIT CITY Opposition members are set to return to Kuwait s parliament after a more than three...

Japanese tourist raped in south Indian town

NEW DELHI India A man was arrested Sunday for allegedly raping a Japanese tourist at a popular...

Libya rules itself out of OPEC output cuts

TRIPOLI Libya Strife torn Libya on Sunday ruled itself out of the oil production cuts which OPEC...

Russia poised to gain from oil production freeze

MOSCOW With its oil output at record levels and state coffers running low Russia has little to...

Fatah in rare congress as succession talk builds

RAMALLAH Palestinian Territories Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas Fatah party holds its first...

Trump dismisses recount bid a ‘scam’ but effort moves forward

WEST PALM BEACH Florida For months Donald Trump called the presidential election rigged The...

Daesh accused of using 'chemical gas' against Syrian rebels

ISTANBUL Daesh militants have fired a rocket in northern Syria that caused symptoms of chemical...

UN Yemen envoy in new bid for peace

MUSCAT Oman The UN envoy for Yemen announced a new bid for peace talks between the government and...

Clashes kill at least 55 in restive Ugandan kingdom

KAMPALA Uganda At least 55 people have been killed in fierce fighting that erupted in western...