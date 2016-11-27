  • Search form

World

Trump dismisses recount bid a ‘scam’ but effort moves forward

STEVE PEOPLES | AP |

This file photo taken on Aug. 23, 2016 shows Green Party presidential nominee Jill Stein during a press conference in Washington, DC. (AFP file photo)

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida: For months Donald Trump called the presidential election “rigged.” The president-elect has a different word for the recount effort aimed at revisiting the vote in three pivotal battleground states — and that word is “scam.”
Green Party nominee Jill Stein’s fight for a recount received a major boost when Wisconsin officials announced they are moving forward with the first presidential recount in state history. The effort also aims for recounts in Michigan and Pennsylvania.
The incoming president had been paying little if any attention to Stein’s recount push, but Democratic rival Hillary Clinton forced his hand on Saturday by formally joining the effort. Stein is raising millions of dollars to fund the recounts.
In a statement, Trump declared that “the people have spoken and the election is over.”

