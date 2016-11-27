  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 12 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Swiss cast ballots on referendum on nuclear energy

World

Swiss cast ballots on referendum on nuclear energy

Associated Press |

People cast their ballots in a ballot office to vote on the nuclear exit, in a school in Bern, Switzerland, on Sunday. (REUTERS/Ruben Sprich)

GENEVA: Swiss voters are casting ballots in a referendum led by environmental groups that would require the government to set a precise timetable to end Switzerland’s production and use of nuclear energy.
Polls have suggested a close race despite objection. After the Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan, the Swiss federal government adopted a gradualist approach toward transitioning the country toward renewable energy by 2050. It says nuclear plants should continue to operate as long as they are deemed safe.
The proposal being voted on would shutter by 2029 the last of Switzerland’s five nuclear power plants that now generate 40 percent of the country’s electricity.
Switzerland regularly holds referendums in its form of direct democracy, which allows voters in the country of about 8.2 million to set policy.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

11 Daesh-linked militants killed in southern Philippines siege

MANILA Government troops have killed at least 11 members of a rebel group in the southern...

Dutch kill 190,000 ducks to contain bird flu outbreak

THE HAGUE Dutch officials have culled 190 000 ducks on a central Netherlands farm where...

Swiss reject plan to speed up exit from nuclear energy

BERLIN Swiss voters rejected a plan to force their government to accelerate the country s exit...

Japanese tourist raped in south Indian town

NEW DELHI India A man was arrested Sunday for allegedly raping a Japanese tourist at a popular...

Trump dismisses recount bid a ‘scam’ but effort moves forward

WEST PALM BEACH Florida For months Donald Trump called the presidential election rigged The...

Clashes kill at least 55 in restive Ugandan kingdom

KAMPALA Uganda At least 55 people have been killed in fierce fighting that erupted in western...

Hollande should seek re-election, says prominent Socialist

PARIS French President Francois Hollande should contest a Socialist primary to pick the party s...

Party, celebrations in Miami...

MIAMI To cries of Cuba Libre and Freedom Freedom Cuban Americans poured on to the streets of...

‘Fidel Castro is dead,’ Trump tweets

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump on Saturday weighed in on the death of Cuban...

Myanmar arrests Muslims over Yangon bombings

YANGON Myanmar police said Saturday they had arrested three Muslims for planting home made bombs...

World reacts to death of Cuba’s Fidel Castro

PARIS France The death of Cuba s Fidel Castro prompted reaction across the spectrum Saturday with...

South Sudan accepts UN peacekeepers with no conditions

JUBA South Sudan South Sudan s government has accepted with no conditions increase the...

Crowds growing bigger as anti-Park protesters march in Seoul for 5th straight week

SEOUL South Korea For South Korean farmer Lee Hyo shin demanding the ouster of President Park...

Philippine troops assault Daesh-linked militants

MANILA Philippines Philippine military officials say troops backed by bomber planes have...

Castro’s death puts renewed focus on Trump’s Cuba policy

WEST PALM BEACH Florida US President Barack Obama offered a hand of friendship to Cubans on...

Attackers burst into Stockholm mosque, paint swastikas

STOCKHOLM Sweden At a Stockholm mosque just after morning prayers on Saturday unidentified...

Around Arab News

11 Daesh-linked militants killed in southern Philippines siege

MANILA Government troops have killed at least 11 members of a rebel group in the southern...

Dutch kill 190,000 ducks to contain bird flu outbreak

THE HAGUE Dutch officials have culled 190 000 ducks on a central Netherlands farm where...

Swiss reject plan to speed up exit from nuclear energy

BERLIN Swiss voters rejected a plan to force their government to accelerate the country s exit...

Opposition wins seats in Kuwait vote, as does just 1 woman

KUWAIT CITY Opposition members are set to return to Kuwait s parliament after a more than three...

Japanese tourist raped in south Indian town

NEW DELHI India A man was arrested Sunday for allegedly raping a Japanese tourist at a popular...

Libya rules itself out of OPEC output cuts

TRIPOLI Libya Strife torn Libya on Sunday ruled itself out of the oil production cuts which OPEC...

Russia poised to gain from oil production freeze

MOSCOW With its oil output at record levels and state coffers running low Russia has little to...

Fatah in rare congress as succession talk builds

RAMALLAH Palestinian Territories Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas Fatah party holds its first...

Trump dismisses recount bid a ‘scam’ but effort moves forward

WEST PALM BEACH Florida For months Donald Trump called the presidential election rigged The...

Daesh accused of using 'chemical gas' against Syrian rebels

ISTANBUL Daesh militants have fired a rocket in northern Syria that caused symptoms of chemical...

UN Yemen envoy in new bid for peace

MUSCAT Oman The UN envoy for Yemen announced a new bid for peace talks between the government and...

Clashes kill at least 55 in restive Ugandan kingdom

KAMPALA Uganda At least 55 people have been killed in fierce fighting that erupted in western...

Saudi Arabia could need ‘$50 billion’ in water investment

RIYADH Saudi Arabia could need more than 53 billion in water sector investment supported by...

Nazaha confirms 'irregular' hiring of minister's son

JEDDAH The National Anti Corruption Commission NACC on Sunday said it has found that the charges...

Swiss cast ballots on referendum on nuclear energy

GENEVA Swiss voters are casting ballots in a referendum led by environmental groups that would...

Armies should be tools of defense, not oppression

Armies fall into two loose categories There are those whose prime objective is to defend their...