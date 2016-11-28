  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • US mosques receive pro-Trump hate letter calling Muslims ‘filthy’

World

US mosques receive pro-Trump hate letter calling Muslims ‘filthy’

AFP |

Muslims pray at a mosque in California, where three mosques received pro-Donald Trump hate letters. (AFP)

LOS ANGELES: Three California mosques received a letter calling Muslims “vile and filthy,” praising President-elect Donald Trump and saying he plans to “cleanse” America, an association of Muslim-Americans said Sunday.
The same short, anti-Muslim letter — addressed to “Children of Satan” — was sent in recent days to mosques in San Jose in northern California and Long Beach and Claremont in the Los Angeles area, said the Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR.
The letter dismissed Muslims as a “vile and filthy people” and called on them to “pack your bags and get out of Dodge,” the council said.
Trump, the letter added, is “going to cleanse America and make it shine again. And, he’s going to start with you Muslims.”
The document has prompted council chapters in California to appeal for stepped-up police protection of mosques.
“This hate campaign targeting California houses of worship must be investigated as an act of religious intimidation, and our state’s leaders should speak out against the growing anti-Muslim bigotry that leads to such incidents,” said Hussam Ayloush, leader of the council’s Los Angeles branch.
Since Trump — who railed against Muslims and immigrants during the campaign — was elected on Nov. 8, more than 100 anti-Muslim incidents have occurred across the country, said CAIR.
It quoted the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), which monitors hate crimes, as saying over 700 incidents targeting different minority groups had been documented since election day.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Castro’s death casts pall over Cuba, dissidents too hold back

HAVANA Cuba s most prominent dissident group called off its weekly protest march for the first...

Pakistan: New army chief brings no change in policy

ISLAMABAD There will be no immediate shift in Pakistan s military policy under the new army chief...

Kabul police raid shisha cafes in crackdown

KABUL Afghan police and health officials raided cafes and restaurants in Kabul on Sunday...

Armed men in police uniforms free five in India jailbreak

NEW DELHI At least 10 armed men disguised as policemen stormed a high security prison in India s...

Indonesia arrests 2 in Myanmar Embassy plot

JAKARTA Indonesia s anti terror squad has arrested two militants who were planning to attack...

Six Pakistanis working for Polish oil firm kidnapped

DERA ISMAIL KHAN Pakistan Six Pakistanis working for a Polish oil and gas surveying company have...

11 Daesh-linked militants killed in southern Philippines siege

MANILA Government troops have killed at least 11 members of a rebel group in the southern...

Dutch kill 190,000 ducks to contain bird flu outbreak

THE HAGUE Dutch officials have culled 190 000 ducks on a central Netherlands farm where...

Swiss reject plan to speed up exit from nuclear energy

BERLIN Swiss voters rejected a plan to force their government to accelerate the country s exit...

Japanese tourist raped in south Indian town

NEW DELHI India A man was arrested Sunday for allegedly raping a Japanese tourist at a popular...

Trump dismisses recount bid a ‘scam’ but effort moves forward

WEST PALM BEACH Florida For months Donald Trump called the presidential election rigged The...

Clashes kill at least 55 in restive Ugandan kingdom

KAMPALA Uganda At least 55 people have been killed in fierce fighting that erupted in western...

Swiss cast ballots on referendum on nuclear energy

GENEVA Swiss voters are casting ballots in a referendum led by environmental groups that would...

Hollande should seek re-election, says prominent Socialist

PARIS French President Francois Hollande should contest a Socialist primary to pick the party s...

Party, celebrations in Miami...

MIAMI To cries of Cuba Libre and Freedom Freedom Cuban Americans poured on to the streets of...

‘Fidel Castro is dead,’ Trump tweets

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump on Saturday weighed in on the death of Cuban...

Around Arab News

Castro’s death casts pall over Cuba, dissidents too hold back

HAVANA Cuba s most prominent dissident group called off its weekly protest march for the first...

US mosques receive pro-Trump hate letter calling Muslims ‘filthy’

LOS ANGELES Three California mosques received a letter calling Muslims vile and filthy praising...

Pakistan: New army chief brings no change in policy

ISLAMABAD There will be no immediate shift in Pakistan s military policy under the new army chief...

Iran cleric jailed over execution tape

TEHRAN The son of one of Iran s founding revolutionaries was sentenced to several years in jail...

Celtic lifts 100th trophy in League Cup

GLASGOW Celtic claimed the 100th trophy of their 138 year history as they cruised to a 3 0 win...

Mourinho send off in Man United draw, Sanchez fires Arsenal to win

LONDON Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was sent off as his side lost more ground in the...

Rosberg on top of the world, wins first F1 title

ABU DHABI With Lewis Hamilton purposefully slowing him down two other drivers hard on his tail...

Toward meaningful solidarity with Palestine

The Boycott Divestment and Sanctions Movement BDS has designated the week Nov 25 to Dec 3 as the...

Assad regime takes 2 more Aleppo districts from rebels

BEIRUT Syria regime forces on Sunday seized two new rebel held districts in Aleppo a day after...

Iraqis in liberated Mosul district wave white flags

MOSUL The women ululated as residents waved white flags Sunday in celebration of Iraqi forces who...

Australia ends 5-Test losing streak with win vs. South Africa

ADELAIDE Steve Smith ushered his new look Australia lineup to the brink of victory then entrusted...

Ashwin 50 gives India edge after England fightback

MOHALI India Ravichandran Ashwin hit an attacking half century to give India the edge after...

Blackwater edges Meralco for franchise-best start

MANILA Blackwater is treading uncharted waters really uncharted The Elite got the marginal basket...

Danish delight in World Cup of Golf victory

MELBOURNE Denmark fought off a three pronged attack to win the World Cup of Golf at Kingston...

Ohio State stuns Michigan in double overtime

COLUMBUS Ohio Curtis Samuel swept in for a 15 yard touchdown after Ohio State barely converted a...

Warriors run streak to 11 games

OAKLAND California Stephen Curry had 34 points eight rebounds and six assists as Golden State...