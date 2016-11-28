  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 32 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Castro’s death casts pall over Cuba, dissidents too hold back

World

Castro’s death casts pall over Cuba, dissidents too hold back

Reuters |

A supporter of Paraguay's Communist Party looks at a picture of Cuban historic revolutionary leader Fidel Castro on a screen in Asuncion on Saturday during a gathering to pay tribute to the Cuban former president a day after his death in Havana. (AFP)

HAVANA: Cuba’s most prominent dissident group called off its weekly protest march for the first time in 13 years on Sunday following the death of its nemesis Fidel Castro, the revolutionary leader whose passing has cast a pall over the island.
Castro, a world figure who built a communist state on the doorstep of the United States and defied half a century of US efforts to topple him, died late on Friday at the age of 90.
The Cuban government has declared a nine-day period of mourning and suspended alcohol sales and even baseball games.
The Ladies in White dissident group decided to avoid creating tensions this week.
“We’re not going to march today so that the government does not take it as a provocation and so that they can pay their tributes,” the group’s leader, Berta Soler, said on Sunday. “We respect the mourning of others and will not celebrate the death of any human being.”
The group, originally formed in support of husbands jailed for political opposition, has called protest marches in Havana following Mass at a Roman Catholic Church each Sunday for the past 13 years.
It has been the rare expression of dissent to be largely tolerated by the Communist government, although police have clamped down over the past several months, stopping protesters in their homes and preventing the demonstrations from taking place. The difference this week is that dissidents themselves have opted against even trying, three opposition leaders said. The streets of Havana have been calm since Castro’s death, with people expressing national pride by hanging more Cuban flags than normal.
Lysset Perez, a 44-year-old peanut vendor, dressed in the national colors with a single-starred, blue, red and white flag on her head on Sunday.
“It’s calm but a little dark because Cuba is music and for nine days of mourning there will be no music,” Perez said. “There is calm and sadness. If it weren’t for Fidel and the revolution, the people wouldn’t be as they are: educated and cultured.”

Tributes and condemnation
A towering figure of the 20th century and an icon of the Cold War, Castro had been in poor health since he nearly died of an intestinal illness in 2006. He formally ceded power to his younger brother, Raul, in 2008.
Raul Castro, 85, who had been at his brother’s side since they took up arms against a US-backed dictatorship in the 1950s, has not appeared in public or on television since he announced Fidel’s death on Friday night in a brief televised statement.
Cuba’s allies and foes around the world have marked Castro’s death with a mix of tributes and condemnation.
US President Barack Obama, who reversed more than five decades of US hostility toward Cuba and re-established diplomatic ties last year, called Castro a “singular figure” and said the United States would extend “a hand of friendship” to Cuba.
But Obama’s elected successor, Donald Trump, who has threatened to erase Obama’s overtures to Cuba, issued a blunt statement calling Castro “a brutal dictator who oppressed his own people for nearly six decades.” It is unclear whether Trump, who takes office on Jan. 20, will continue efforts to normalize relations with Cuba or fulfill a campaign promise to close the US Embassy in Havana once again.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

US mosques receive pro-Trump hate letter calling Muslims ‘filthy’

LOS ANGELES Three California mosques received a letter calling Muslims vile and filthy praising...

Pakistan: New army chief brings no change in policy

ISLAMABAD There will be no immediate shift in Pakistan s military policy under the new army chief...

Kabul police raid shisha cafes in crackdown

KABUL Afghan police and health officials raided cafes and restaurants in Kabul on Sunday...

Armed men in police uniforms free five in India jailbreak

NEW DELHI At least 10 armed men disguised as policemen stormed a high security prison in India s...

Indonesia arrests 2 in Myanmar Embassy plot

JAKARTA Indonesia s anti terror squad has arrested two militants who were planning to attack...

Six Pakistanis working for Polish oil firm kidnapped

DERA ISMAIL KHAN Pakistan Six Pakistanis working for a Polish oil and gas surveying company have...

11 Daesh-linked militants killed in southern Philippines siege

MANILA Government troops have killed at least 11 members of a rebel group in the southern...

Dutch kill 190,000 ducks to contain bird flu outbreak

THE HAGUE Dutch officials have culled 190 000 ducks on a central Netherlands farm where...

Swiss reject plan to speed up exit from nuclear energy

BERLIN Swiss voters rejected a plan to force their government to accelerate the country s exit...

Japanese tourist raped in south Indian town

NEW DELHI India A man was arrested Sunday for allegedly raping a Japanese tourist at a popular...

Trump dismisses recount bid a ‘scam’ but effort moves forward

WEST PALM BEACH Florida For months Donald Trump called the presidential election rigged The...

Clashes kill at least 55 in restive Ugandan kingdom

KAMPALA Uganda At least 55 people have been killed in fierce fighting that erupted in western...

Swiss cast ballots on referendum on nuclear energy

GENEVA Swiss voters are casting ballots in a referendum led by environmental groups that would...

Hollande should seek re-election, says prominent Socialist

PARIS French President Francois Hollande should contest a Socialist primary to pick the party s...

Party, celebrations in Miami...

MIAMI To cries of Cuba Libre and Freedom Freedom Cuban Americans poured on to the streets of...

‘Fidel Castro is dead,’ Trump tweets

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump on Saturday weighed in on the death of Cuban...

Around Arab News

Castro’s death casts pall over Cuba, dissidents too hold back

HAVANA Cuba s most prominent dissident group called off its weekly protest march for the first...

US mosques receive pro-Trump hate letter calling Muslims ‘filthy’

LOS ANGELES Three California mosques received a letter calling Muslims vile and filthy praising...

Pakistan: New army chief brings no change in policy

ISLAMABAD There will be no immediate shift in Pakistan s military policy under the new army chief...

Iran cleric jailed over execution tape

TEHRAN The son of one of Iran s founding revolutionaries was sentenced to several years in jail...

Celtic lifts 100th trophy in League Cup

GLASGOW Celtic claimed the 100th trophy of their 138 year history as they cruised to a 3 0 win...

Mourinho send off in Man United draw, Sanchez fires Arsenal to win

LONDON Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was sent off as his side lost more ground in the...

Rosberg on top of the world, wins first F1 title

ABU DHABI With Lewis Hamilton purposefully slowing him down two other drivers hard on his tail...

Toward meaningful solidarity with Palestine

The Boycott Divestment and Sanctions Movement BDS has designated the week Nov 25 to Dec 3 as the...

Assad regime takes 2 more Aleppo districts from rebels

BEIRUT Syria regime forces on Sunday seized two new rebel held districts in Aleppo a day after...

Iraqis in liberated Mosul district wave white flags

MOSUL The women ululated as residents waved white flags Sunday in celebration of Iraqi forces who...

Australia ends 5-Test losing streak with win vs. South Africa

ADELAIDE Steve Smith ushered his new look Australia lineup to the brink of victory then entrusted...

Ashwin 50 gives India edge after England fightback

MOHALI India Ravichandran Ashwin hit an attacking half century to give India the edge after...

Blackwater edges Meralco for franchise-best start

MANILA Blackwater is treading uncharted waters really uncharted The Elite got the marginal basket...

Danish delight in World Cup of Golf victory

MELBOURNE Denmark fought off a three pronged attack to win the World Cup of Golf at Kingston...

Ohio State stuns Michigan in double overtime

COLUMBUS Ohio Curtis Samuel swept in for a 15 yard touchdown after Ohio State barely converted a...

Warriors run streak to 11 games

OAKLAND California Stephen Curry had 34 points eight rebounds and six assists as Golden State...