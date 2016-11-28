Global cinema to shine at Lebanon short films festival

BEIRUT: Lebanon International Short films Festival, in its 2016 edition, will show 61 short films from 25 countries: Italy, Egypt, Switzerland, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Syria, Palestine, USA, Lebanon, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Georgia, Armenia, Croatia, France, Lybia, Canada Azerbajan, Jordan, Netherlands, Poland, India, and the UK. The festival will also devote one day at Tyre to show short films made by Lebanese directors and students from Lebanese universities.

Kassem Istanbouli, the director of the festival, is happy with the international response to the call for participation made by the festival in September, to which nearly 300 short films were presented from all over the world. “We have received work with a very high quality,” he said.

Lebanon International Short films Festival will bring fiction, documentary and animation short films to the Lebanese cities of Tyre, Nabatiyeh and Tripoli between Dec. 3-8, next month.

Several film directors have confirmed their attendance at the festival that will be giving out awards on Dec. 8, its closing day.

The festival will be hosted at the Stars Cinema of Nabatiyeh, recently re-opened by Istanbouli Theatre volunteers team after 27 years.

Istanbouli said the Lebanon International Theatre Festival during August this year proved that the audience of the city “is open to receiving independent cultural proposals like the ones we are making.”