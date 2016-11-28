  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 37 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Global cinema to shine at Lebanon short films festival

Offbeat

Global cinema to shine at Lebanon short films festival

ARAB NEWS |

A scene from French director Etienne Larragueta’s film ‘A Night Under the Sun’, which will be screened at the festival.

BEIRUT: Lebanon International Short films Festival, in its 2016 edition, will show 61 short films from 25 countries: Italy, Egypt, Switzerland, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Syria, Palestine, USA, Lebanon, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Georgia, Armenia, Croatia, France, Lybia, Canada Azerbajan, Jordan, Netherlands, Poland, India, and the UK. The festival will also devote one day at Tyre to show short films made by Lebanese directors and students from Lebanese universities.
Kassem Istanbouli, the director of the festival, is happy with the international response to the call for participation made by the festival in September, to which nearly 300 short films were presented from all over the world. “We have received work with a very high quality,” he said.
Lebanon International Short films Festival will bring fiction, documentary and animation short films to the Lebanese cities of Tyre, Nabatiyeh and Tripoli between Dec. 3-8, next month.
Several film directors have confirmed their attendance at the festival that will be giving out awards on Dec. 8, its closing day.
The festival will be hosted at the Stars Cinema of Nabatiyeh, recently re-opened by Istanbouli Theatre volunteers team after 27 years.
Istanbouli said the Lebanon International Theatre Festival during August this year proved that the audience of the city “is open to receiving independent cultural proposals like the ones we are making.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Offbeat

Ya Salam! Nancy Ajram wraps up Beats on the Beach

ABU DHABI Lebanese superstar and multi platinum recording artist Nancy Ajram brought the Yasalam...

Vidya Balan promotes latest thriller in UAE

DUBAI Bollywood actress Vidya Balan was in the UAE to promote her new thriller Kahaani 2 by...

Chinese social dramas win top honors at Golden Horse Awards

TAIPEI Films from mainland China dominated this year s Golden Horse Film Awards in Taiwan...

Madonna stands by son after drug arrest

LOS ANGELES Madonna says she is supporting son Rocco Ritchie after reports surfaced that the 16...

DJ Khaled plays Adhan to newborn in Instagram video

LOS ANGELES US music producer and social media superstar DJ Khaled is seen playing the Islamic...

Putin gives Russian passport to Steven Seagal

MOSCOW President Vladimir Putin has given a Russian passport to US action film star Steven Seagal...

Taylor Swift takes on the ‘mannequin challenge’

LOS ANGELES Taylor Swift has celebrated her holiday by enlisting her squad in a mannequin...

Moroccan drama scoops top prize at Cairo festival

CAIRO Mimosas directed by Morocco based Oliver Laxe bagged the top prize the Golden Pyramid Award...

Gomez breaks silence with touching message

LOS ANGELES After making her first public appearance in months at the American Music Awards...

Fans pay respect to late ‘The Brady Bunch’ mom

LOS ANGELES Mourners flooded social media with memories of Florence Henderson one of America s...

Shah Rukh Khan confirms ‘Raees’ film trailer to be released on Dec. 7

MUMBAI The details of the release of Raees film trailer are finally out Raees stars Shah Rukh...

Syrian girl thanks J.K. Rowling for Harry Potter e-books

ALEPPO Syria Bana Alabed a seven year old girl in the Syrian city of Aleppo has thanked J K...

Generation M

Shelina Janmohamed is the bestselling author of Love in a Headscarf a memoir about growing up as...

Michelle Yeoh coy about ‘Star Trek’ casting

SINGAPORE Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh one of Asia s biggest film stars played coy about her...

Marriage or not, Mariah Carey goes ahead with reality show

LOS ANGELES Mariah Carey s new reality show sees the larger than life singer trying on wedding...

Cairo calling for Farah Khan’s next film?

MUMBAI Farah Khan is a multi talented personality who successfully wears multiple hats as a...

Around Arab News

Ya Salam! Nancy Ajram wraps up Beats on the Beach

ABU DHABI Lebanese superstar and multi platinum recording artist Nancy Ajram brought the Yasalam...

Vidya Balan promotes latest thriller in UAE

DUBAI Bollywood actress Vidya Balan was in the UAE to promote her new thriller Kahaani 2 by...

Global cinema to shine at Lebanon short films festival

BEIRUT Lebanon International Short films Festival in its 2016 edition will show 61 short films...

Chinese social dramas win top honors at Golden Horse Awards

TAIPEI Films from mainland China dominated this year s Golden Horse Film Awards in Taiwan...

Castro’s death casts pall over Cuba, dissidents too hold back

HAVANA Cuba s most prominent dissident group called off its weekly protest march for the first...

US mosques receive pro-Trump hate letter calling Muslims ‘filthy’

LOS ANGELES Three California mosques received a letter calling Muslims vile and filthy praising...

Pakistan: New army chief brings no change in policy

ISLAMABAD There will be no immediate shift in Pakistan s military policy under the new army chief...

Iran cleric jailed over execution tape

TEHRAN The son of one of Iran s founding revolutionaries was sentenced to several years in jail...

Celtic lifts 100th trophy in League Cup

GLASGOW Celtic claimed the 100th trophy of their 138 year history as they cruised to a 3 0 win...

Mourinho send off in Man United draw, Sanchez fires Arsenal to win

LONDON Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was sent off as his side lost more ground in the...

Rosberg on top of the world, wins first F1 title

ABU DHABI With Lewis Hamilton purposefully slowing him down two other drivers hard on his tail...

Toward meaningful solidarity with Palestine

The Boycott Divestment and Sanctions Movement BDS has designated the week Nov 25 to Dec 3 as the...

Assad regime takes 2 more Aleppo districts from rebels

BEIRUT Syria regime forces on Sunday seized two new rebel held districts in Aleppo a day after...

Iraqis in liberated Mosul district wave white flags

MOSUL The women ululated as residents waved white flags Sunday in celebration of Iraqi forces who...

Australia ends 5-Test losing streak with win vs. South Africa

ADELAIDE Steve Smith ushered his new look Australia lineup to the brink of victory then entrusted...

Ashwin 50 gives India edge after England fightback

MOHALI India Ravichandran Ashwin hit an attacking half century to give India the edge after...