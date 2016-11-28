Vidya Balan promotes latest thriller in UAE

DUBAI: Bollywood actress Vidya Balan was in the UAE to promote her new thriller ‘Kahaani 2’ by director Sujoy Ghosh.

“Durga Rani Singh is a wanted criminal in ‘Kahaani 2’. There are two faces to her … Does she want to save her child at any cost or is she a mother who murdered her child? There’s a dichotomy in her character and that was so interesting to me as an actor,” said Balan.

“You will need to just wait till Thursday to find all the answers,” she said.

The National Award-winning star, who was promoting her film in the UAE without male lead Arjun Rampal, said that it’s not an easy job to promote thrillers.

“I have never felt more [at a] loss for words. You don’t want to say too much. But I can tell you that it’s an emotional suspense thriller.”

After the press conference at the Oberoi Hotel Dubai, the actress proceeded to meet hundreds of fans who had gathered at Lamcy Plaza to meet her. She told them she loved coming to Dubai and thanked them, entertaining them by delivering some dialogues from her old movies.

’Kahaani 2’ releases in the UAE this weekend.