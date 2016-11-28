Ya Salam! Nancy Ajram wraps up Beats on the Beach

ABU DHABI: Lebanese superstar and multi-platinum recording artist Nancy Ajram brought the Yasalam Beats on the Beach concert in Abu Dhabi to a spectacular finale with her highly charged performance that left the crowds asking for more.

“#yasalam #beatsonthebeach 2016 was AMAZING, all because of you!!! #nancyajram #abudhabi #uae #formula1,” the singer tweeted with a picture of the houseful venue after the hit show.

The third and final night of the Yasalam Beats on the Beach concert series opened with Hasan Malik, the winner of the annual Emerging Talent Competition. The young singer serenaded the crowd with original and well-known songs, including Sting’s Fragile and pop prince Bruno Mars’ Locked Out of Heaven.

UAE-based Bull Funk Zoo declared ‘anyone can jump in here’ and sent the audience into a spin. US hip hop star Travis Scott followed with his highly-charged performance, reported Gulf News. After Lionel Richie’s performance at the du Arena, the party kept going across the island with Scott heading to MAD for the after party. Singer Jay Sean took charge for the second night at Amber Lounge and he was joined by DJ Ono from Bangkok Invaders and DJ PHB.

Earlier on Friday the carnival atmosphere of the ultimate weekend festival went into overdrive on the Corniche as families descended to experience more entertainment, more activities and more to see than ever before. Yasalam is the largest city-wide free entertainment festival in Abu Dhabi blending motorsport with a multitude of music, art and community events.

Yasalam, meaning ‘wow!’, was first staged in 2009 to celebrate the inaugural race in Abu Dhabi. Since then, over 2 million people have enjoyed Yasalam Live Across the City, Live on the Corniche and Live on Yas Island — and it is still one of the most highly anticipated annual entertainment festivals in the region.