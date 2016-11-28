Innovative projects vie for top honors at MiSK Hackathon

RIYADH: Sunday marked the end of MiSK Hackathon, the 48-business-hour marathon that left great hope for innovation. An extension of support from Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to young innovators raised the value of the prize from $35,000

to $185,000.

Several innovative projects were up to the challenge. Among them, a robot programmed to transport medicine and disburse accurate doses at set times to patients without human intervention.

Another useful innovation was an application that gives diagnosis based on symptoms, locates the nearest hospital and provides information such as medical advice, waiting period at each hospital and the availability of specialized practitioner at hospitals.

Mazen Milibari, computer professor at Umm Al-Qura University, commended the humanitarian aspects of the event and praised the contestants’ interest throughout the event, during which they continuously asked questions and further developed their ideas, beating sleep and fatigue.

He stressed the importance of such competitions challenging young minds, not necessarily to win, but contributing to brainstorming and boosting intellectual exchange among creative young innovators.

“Joint teamwork and creativity are the bases of all innovations; they are what makes one distinguish himself,” said Shahd Mohammed, one of the participants passionate about e-applications who competed with a team of colleagues.

“I have been preparing for this competition since it was announced,” said Mohammed Al-Aami, another young contestant.

Abdulrahman Mohammed, who studies information security, said he was eagerly awaiting this challenge which stimulates the creativity of the nation’s youths. He said that more such events are needed to expose the youth to ideas in various fields and help them develop their skills on a par with international levels and in a manner that universities cannot teach.

The Hackathon was a great opportunity for young British and Saudi innovators, developers and entrepreneurs to show their skills and get inspired.

The most inventive British and Saudi young minds had the opportunity to work together to develop tech innovations aimed at solving health problems.

Throughout the event, the participants aged between 18 and 32 collaborated in a live broadcast satellite linking London and Riyadh. They were guided by world-class mentors to help develop their ideas themed around “The Medical Internet of Things.”

The winners pitched their ideas to a panel of expert judges, investors and partners who selected their innovations.