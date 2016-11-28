  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 14 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • New-look Aussies ‘copped a lot’, says Lehmann

Sports

New-look Aussies ‘copped a lot’, says Lehmann

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE |

Darren Lehmann

ADELAIDE: Australia coach Darren Lehmann said his players “copped a lot” of criticism before they emphatically halted a run of Test defeats against South Africa, adding that he’d love to keep his new-look team together.
Lehmann said he was delighted for the experimental side, which featured five changes including three debutants, as Australia’s selection gamble paid off in the third Test against South Africa.
The Australians ended a five-Test losing streak with a commanding seven-wicket victory over the Proteas, after being well beaten in the previous two games of the three-Test series.
“Well, we won,” he said, when asked what the difference was compared to the first two Tests, which left Australia on the verge of their first ever home Test series whitewash.
“I’m just pleased for the players. The players have copped a lot over the last few weeks and they’ve responded really well. Obviously a change of players as well.
“You feel sad for the blokes who missed out in this Test match but the guys who came in did a really good job... a new young group going forward, really pleased for them.”
Lehmann said the door wasn’t closed for the players who were dropped, but added that he’d like to keep the new group together — if that is possible, with varying playing conditions and peaks and troughs in form.
“You’d love to have continuity all the time (but) in this day and age sometimes that’s not possible,” Lehmann said.
“But you’d love to keep a group together, a younger group especially with David Warner being our oldest at 30.
“If you can keep the group together for five years or so, or whatever it is — until the older guys go — it makes it easier.
“But then you’ve got different conditions and blokes in and out of form. So you just have to sum it up along the way, but yeah it’d be lovely to do that.”
Lehmann’s coaching role was under the spotlight during the run of defeats, which prompted chairman of selectors Rod Marsh to step down calling for some “fresh thinking.”
One key criticism was the decision to rest fast bowlers Mitchell Starc and John Hazlewood for the 5-0 ODI defeat in South Africa, with Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis suggesting it gave his side a mental edge.
In Adelaide, Starc and Hazlewood hit form as they took 12 wickets between them to bowl Australia to victory in the day-night third Test in Adelaide.
Lehmann said there were no plans to rest them for the upcoming, three-match ODI series against New Zealand — although he wasn’t sure if they would play every game.
“(They will) play. We get in trouble if we don’t play (them)... They’re going to play. At some stage,” he said.
Lehmann added: “We gave them a break, didn’t we? So they should get through the (Australian) summer.
“But we got in trouble for that as well. You’re damned if you do, damned if you don’t.”
Straight-talking Lehmann also brushed off high performance manager Pat Howard’s call for him to “reinvent,” saying: “I was going to wear a suit to the press conference. I didn’t.
“I chose not to.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

Simeone double stuns Juve as Roma

MILAN A quick fire brace from Giovanni Simeone the son of Atletico Madrid coach Diego carved the...

Barca fails to break Sociedad hoodoo; Atletico back on track

MADRID Barcelona s winless streak at Real Sociedad stretched to eight games as the Spanish...

Irving steps up to lead Cavs over 76ers

PHILADELPHIA The Cleveland Cavaliers have so many ways to beat teams and this time it was Kyrie...

Delbonis seals Argentina’s maiden Davis Cup title

ZAGREB Federico Delbonis swept aside Croatia s Ivo Karlovic 6 3 6 4 6 2 in Sunday s deciding...

Focused Taylor helps set Pakistan big target

HAMILTON New Zealand Ross Taylor shrugged off his eye problems to score a superb unbeaten century...

Ashwin’s triple strike leaves England reeling

MOHALI Ravichandran Ashwin s fine all round performance put India firmly in control of the third...

Celtic lifts 100th trophy in League Cup

GLASGOW Celtic claimed the 100th trophy of their 138 year history as they cruised to a 3 0 win...

Mourinho send off in Man United draw, Sanchez fires Arsenal to win

LONDON Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was sent off as his side lost more ground in the...

Rosberg on top of the world, wins first F1 title

ABU DHABI With Lewis Hamilton purposefully slowing him down two other drivers hard on his tail...

Australia ends 5-Test losing streak with win vs. South Africa

ADELAIDE Steve Smith ushered his new look Australia lineup to the brink of victory then entrusted...

Ashwin 50 gives India edge after England fightback

MOHALI India Ravichandran Ashwin hit an attacking half century to give India the edge after...

Blackwater edges Meralco for franchise-best start

MANILA Blackwater is treading uncharted waters really uncharted The Elite got the marginal basket...

Danish delight in World Cup of Golf victory

MELBOURNE Denmark fought off a three pronged attack to win the World Cup of Golf at Kingston...

Ohio State stuns Michigan in double overtime

COLUMBUS Ohio Curtis Samuel swept in for a 15 yard touchdown after Ohio State barely converted a...

Warriors run streak to 11 games

OAKLAND California Stephen Curry had 34 points eight rebounds and six assists as Golden State...

Cilic, Dodig push Croatia to brink of Davis Cup

ZAGREB Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig beat Argentine pair Juan Martin del Potro and Leonardo Mayer 7...

Around Arab News

New-look Aussies ‘copped a lot’, says Lehmann

ADELAIDE Australia coach Darren Lehmann said his players copped a lot of criticism before they...

Simeone double stuns Juve as Roma

MILAN A quick fire brace from Giovanni Simeone the son of Atletico Madrid coach Diego carved the...

Barca fails to break Sociedad hoodoo; Atletico back on track

MADRID Barcelona s winless streak at Real Sociedad stretched to eight games as the Spanish...

Somali forces approach port town, ready to attack Daesh

BOSASSO Somalia Hundreds of pro government Somali forces began moving toward the port town of...

Irving steps up to lead Cavs over 76ers

PHILADELPHIA The Cleveland Cavaliers have so many ways to beat teams and this time it was Kyrie...

Lufthansa cancels 1,700 flights as pilots’ strike continue

FRANKFURT Lufthansa is canceling around 1 700 flights over the next two days due to a fresh...

Lawyers seek war crimes case against Assad in Germany

BERLIN A group of lawyers are seeking to launch a criminal case in Germany against Syrian...

Delbonis seals Argentina’s maiden Davis Cup title

ZAGREB Federico Delbonis swept aside Croatia s Ivo Karlovic 6 3 6 4 6 2 in Sunday s deciding...

Alawwal Bank to digitize all branches

RIYADH Saudi Hollandi Bank which has been renamed as Alawwal Bank as part of its new corporate...

Focused Taylor helps set Pakistan big target

HAMILTON New Zealand Ross Taylor shrugged off his eye problems to score a superb unbeaten century...

Ashwin’s triple strike leaves England reeling

MOHALI Ravichandran Ashwin s fine all round performance put India firmly in control of the third...

Dictionary.com’s word of the year is ‘xenophobia’

NEW YORK You might have thought about it heard it A lot You might have even felt it Dictionary...

As Zimbabwe’s money runs out, so does Mugabe’s power

HARARE In Zimbabwe where worthless 100 trillion notes serve as reminders of the perils of...

Russian media hail Fillon’s win in French presidential primary

MOSCOW Russian media on Monday hailed the nomination of former French prime minister Francois...

Thousands protest across India against currency policy

NEW DELHI Thousands of people are demonstrating across India to protest the government s sudden...

Indonesia police, Muslim leaders aim for “super peaceful” rally

JAKARTA Indonesia s police chief said that a rally to be held by Muslim groups on Friday calling...