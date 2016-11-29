  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 41 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Aramco to almost triple chemicals output by 2030

Business & Economy

Saudi Aramco to almost triple chemicals output by 2030

Reuters |

Saudi Aramco’s global refining capacity is set to rise to 8 to 10 million barrels per day by 2030, says a top official.

DUBAI: Saudi Aramco aims to almost triple its chemicals production to 34 million metric tons per year by 2030, a senior company executive said.
“In chemicals, our equity capacity, across our global operations, is expected to grow from 12 million metric tons per year to 34 million over the same period,” Abdulaziz Al-Judaimi, the company’s business line head for downstream, said in a speech at a conference in Dubai.
Over the same period Aramco’s global refining capacity is set to rise to 8-10 million barrels per day (bpd) from more than 5 million bpd currently.
The company’s refining capacity has grown as it has invested heavily to raise its oil production capacity to 12 million bpd.
Developing petrochemicals is part of the Saudi Vision 2030 economic reform plan announced this year which aims to diversify the economy away from oil.
Aramco has been integrating its refineries with petrochemical infrastructure as it develops its downstream business and expands its trading of refined products.
The integration will help it to maximize value from its hydrocarbon base, diversify feedstock and chemical products, which is key to Aramco’s plans to diversify its operations.
Aramco this year initiated the Middle East’s first mixed-feed cracker at its Sadara Chemical Company, a SR80 billion petrochemical joint venture with US company Dow Chemical.
It is also expanding its PetroRabigh facility, Rabigh 2, a joint venture with Japan’s Sumitomo Chemical. That facility is integrated with a refinery on the Red Sea coast.
In 2014, former Aramco CEO Khalid Al-Falih, who is now chairman of the company and Saudi Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources Minister, said Sadara and PetroRabigh would take the company’s total chemicals participated production capacity to more than 15 million tons per year.
“Next year, nine out of Saudi Aramco’s 15 refineries will produce chemicals, with conversion rates that can go to 20 percent of the total crude processed,” Al-Judaimi said.
The company has also set up ARLANXEO, a joint venture with Germany’s Lanxess, which Al-Judaimi said offered growth prospects.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Business & Economy

Positive response from major foreign investors for Saudi market reforms

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia is ahead of the curve in the region in attracting foreign investments to the...

Shariah standards for gold products approved

MANAMA The Bahrain based group that issues guidelines generally followed by Islamic financial...

Oil gains 2% as OPEC makes last-ditch bid to save deal

NEW YORK Oil prices gained more than 2 percent on Monday in volatile trading after falling as...

Tadawul index rises above major technical barrier

JEDDAH Strength in second tier stocks favored by local retail investors boosted Saudi Arabia s...

Saudi women entrepreneurs scaling new heights

JEDDAH Entrepreneurship is a very serious responsibility which can be shouldered by having faith...

Tunisia hosts investors to revive post-revolution economy

TUNIS Tunisia is hoping to reverse a decline in foreign investment and shake off some of its post...

Beijing urged to break ‘feedback loop’ behind yuan’s falls

SHANGHAI Beijing needs to stem capital outflows and manage expectations when market jitters risk...

Tata Steel inks deal for talks on UK asset sale

LONDON India s Tata Steel said that it has agreed to start exclusive talks for the sale of its...

Mobily launches annual CIO summit in London

The sixth annual Mobily CIO summit has been launched in London under the title Future milestones...

Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh hosts Lebanese Food Festival

Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh celebrated the launch of the Lebanese Food Festival at Elements...

Alawwal Bank to digitize all branches

Saudi Hollandi Bank which has been renamed as Alawwal Bank as part of its new corporate identity...

Hempel Paints to transfer manufacturing operations to Jeddah factory

Hempel Paints a global supplier of marine protective and decorative coatings has announced plans...

Unilever kicks off KSA Quest Competition 

Binzagr Unilever Ltd the Saudi arm of one of the world s major FMCG companies held its fourth...

Majlis-e-Iqbal remembers the Poet of the East

The Majlis e Iqbal held its monthly gathering at a local Jeddah restaurant with special reference...

Islamic banks adapting to IFRS accounting rules

Reconciling accounting standards and religious principles is challenging Islamic banks and...

Lufthansa cancels 1,700 flights as pilots’ strike continue

FRANKFURT Lufthansa is canceling around 1 700 flights over the next two days due to a fresh...

Around Arab News

Saudi Aramco to almost triple chemicals output by 2030

DUBAI Saudi Aramco aims to almost triple its chemicals production to 34 million metric tons per...

Positive response from major foreign investors for Saudi market reforms

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia is ahead of the curve in the region in attracting foreign investments to the...

Shariah standards for gold products approved

MANAMA The Bahrain based group that issues guidelines generally followed by Islamic financial...

Oil gains 2% as OPEC makes last-ditch bid to save deal

NEW YORK Oil prices gained more than 2 percent on Monday in volatile trading after falling as...

Tadawul index rises above major technical barrier

JEDDAH Strength in second tier stocks favored by local retail investors boosted Saudi Arabia s...

Saudi women entrepreneurs scaling new heights

JEDDAH Entrepreneurship is a very serious responsibility which can be shouldered by having faith...

Tunisia hosts investors to revive post-revolution economy

TUNIS Tunisia is hoping to reverse a decline in foreign investment and shake off some of its post...

Beijing urged to break ‘feedback loop’ behind yuan’s falls

SHANGHAI Beijing needs to stem capital outflows and manage expectations when market jitters risk...

Tata Steel inks deal for talks on UK asset sale

LONDON India s Tata Steel said that it has agreed to start exclusive talks for the sale of its...

Mobily launches annual CIO summit in London

The sixth annual Mobily CIO summit has been launched in London under the title Future milestones...

Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh hosts Lebanese Food Festival

Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh celebrated the launch of the Lebanese Food Festival at Elements...

Alawwal Bank to digitize all branches

Saudi Hollandi Bank which has been renamed as Alawwal Bank as part of its new corporate identity...

Hempel Paints to transfer manufacturing operations to Jeddah factory

Hempel Paints a global supplier of marine protective and decorative coatings has announced plans...

Unilever kicks off KSA Quest Competition 

Binzagr Unilever Ltd the Saudi arm of one of the world s major FMCG companies held its fourth...

Majlis-e-Iqbal remembers the Poet of the East

The Majlis e Iqbal held its monthly gathering at a local Jeddah restaurant with special reference...

Myriam Fares to headline Meet d3 in Dubai

DUBAI Lebanese entertainer Myriam Fares will headline Meet d3 s musical program which will be...