  • 993,608 residents avail of labor recruitment services

Saudi Arabia

993,608 residents avail of labor recruitment services

Rodolfo C. Estimo Jr. |

RIYADH: The Ministry of Labor and Social Development has announced that 993,608 residents of the Kingdom have availed themselves of its program in the recruitment of domestic workers.
“Citizens and residents of the Kingdom wishing to avail themselves of the ministry’s program in recruitment can go to the link http://www.musaned.gov.sa, said Khalid Aba Al-Khail, the ministry’s spokesman. He said that the site allows users to identify the offices and companies which had been licensed to carry out the activity of providing recruitment services to residents of the Kingdom.
He pointed out that this information was in addition to the listing of nationalities and professions available, as well as costs extended to each. He added that the site also allows customers to learn about the rights of domestic workers and the employer’s rights, and the duties of the parties during the period of the contract between them.
The ministry spokesman added that the household employment program “comes from the keenness of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development to frame the relationship between the contracting parties.”
Aba Al-Khail added that the reason for this was “to ensure their continuity, as well as its contribution to the stability of the market, adjust recruitment costs, and deliver the quality and appropriate services to citizens and residents alike.”
The spokesman added that the site also offers customers access to the forms and documents of household employment, warning customers of dealing with persons or institutions that claim to provide supportive services.
He pointed out that the site also allows the parties to the contractual process to identify the mechanism for filing complaints as well as disputes, and urged all customers to report irregularities or problems they face in recruiting through official channels.

