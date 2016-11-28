  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 47 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • IOC urges 'unwavering commitment' by Games hosts

Sports

IOC urges 'unwavering commitment' by Games hosts

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE |

TOKYO: Tokyo and other upcoming Olympic host cities must make an “unwavering commitment” to achieving a successful Games, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) urged on Monday, as cost overruns plague the run-up to Tokyo’s 2020 event.
In a video message to a debriefing in the Japanese capital on the Rio Olympics, IOC chief Thomas Bach hailed them as “marvellous games” held in a “marvellous city.”
“Organising the Olympic Games is an intensive process that requires creativity, discipline and collaboration with many people and stakeholders,” he said.
“Most importantly, it requires unwavering commitment.”
The three-day debriefing has drawn senior officials from the IOC and Olympic organisers from Rio and Tokyo as well as the hosts of the Winter Games in 2018, South Korea’s Pyeongchang, and 2022, which are being held in Beijing.
Among others taking part were Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike and Rio de Janeiro mayor Eduardo Paes.
Bach has previously praised the Rio Games, which were generally seen as successful despite Brazil's political and economic crisis and security and attendance problems.
Koike, now spearheading a cost-cutting fight, told the meeting that she wants to learn from Rio, where she said materials for some facilities were recycled to build a school.
Koike said that Tokyo wants to introduce a spirit of avoiding wastefulness by “drawing on efforts in Rio as well as the IOC’s long experience, wisdom and knowledge”.
The debriefing came as negotiations over options for moving some Tokyo 2020 venues intensified.
Tokyo is eyeing ways to save money after warnings that costs could hit an eye-popping $30 billion — four times the initial estimate and almost triple that of the 2012 London Olympics.
Options include relocating venues for canoeing and rowing as well as volleyball, and scaling back plans for a new swimming venue.
Koike and Bach agreed last month to set up a working group to try to control costs.
IOC official Christophe Dubi said earlier this month the rowing and canoeing could take place in Miyagi prefecture, 250 miles (400 kilometres) north of Tokyo, and the volleyball in Yokohama south of the capital, following recommendations from a Koike-appointed panel of experts.
But Tokyo officials have faced resistance from 2020 organisers, who argue that moving some events to Miyagi, which was badly hit by Japan's 2011 tsunami disaster, could actually cost more because the region lacks the proper infrastructure.
Dubi said Sunday in Tokyo that detailed options for moving some Tokyo venues would be presented at a meeting involving the IOC, Tokyo 2020 organisers, the Tokyo metropolitan government and the Japanese government on Tuesday.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

Brady wins 200th game, Chiefs rally past Broncos in OT

LOS ANGELES The New England Patriots squeezed past the New York Jets to give Tom Brady his 200th...

New-look Aussies ‘copped a lot’, says Lehmann

ADELAIDE Australia coach Darren Lehmann said his players copped a lot of criticism before they...

Simeone double stuns Juve as Roma

MILAN A quick fire brace from Giovanni Simeone the son of Atletico Madrid coach Diego carved the...

Barca fails to break Sociedad hoodoo; Atletico back on track

MADRID Barcelona s winless streak at Real Sociedad stretched to eight games as the Spanish...

Irving steps up to lead Cavs over 76ers

PHILADELPHIA The Cleveland Cavaliers have so many ways to beat teams and this time it was Kyrie...

Delbonis seals Argentina’s maiden Davis Cup title

ZAGREB Federico Delbonis swept aside Croatia s Ivo Karlovic 6 3 6 4 6 2 in Sunday s deciding...

Focused Taylor helps set Pakistan big target

HAMILTON New Zealand Ross Taylor shrugged off his eye problems to score a superb unbeaten century...

Ashwin’s triple strike leaves England reeling

MOHALI Ravichandran Ashwin s fine all round performance put India firmly in control of the third...

Celtic lifts 100th trophy in League Cup

GLASGOW Celtic claimed the 100th trophy of their 138 year history as they cruised to a 3 0 win...

Mourinho send off in Man United draw, Sanchez fires Arsenal to win

LONDON Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was sent off as his side lost more ground in the...

Rosberg on top of the world, wins first F1 title

ABU DHABI With Lewis Hamilton purposefully slowing him down two other drivers hard on his tail...

Australia ends 5-Test losing streak with win vs. South Africa

ADELAIDE Steve Smith ushered his new look Australia lineup to the brink of victory then entrusted...

Ashwin 50 gives India edge after England fightback

MOHALI India Ravichandran Ashwin hit an attacking half century to give India the edge after...

Blackwater edges Meralco for franchise-best start

MANILA Blackwater is treading uncharted waters really uncharted The Elite got the marginal basket...

Danish delight in World Cup of Golf victory

MELBOURNE Denmark fought off a three pronged attack to win the World Cup of Golf at Kingston...

Ohio State stuns Michigan in double overtime

COLUMBUS Ohio Curtis Samuel swept in for a 15 yard touchdown after Ohio State barely converted a...

Around Arab News

Brady wins 200th game, Chiefs rally past Broncos in OT

LOS ANGELES The New England Patriots squeezed past the New York Jets to give Tom Brady his 200th...

Israel jails Palestinian for life

JERUSALEM Israel on Monday jailed a Palestinian for life for the 2015 killing of two Israelis and...

1,000 Daesh militants killed in Mosul, says Iraq

BARTELLA Iraq Iraqi special forces battling to clear Daesh from eastern Mosul have killed nearly...

Kuwait Cabinet steps down after Parliament polls

KUWAIT CITY The Kuwaiti Cabinet on Monday submitted its resignation to the emir of the Gulf state...

Rainy season revives fear and worry in Jeddah’s Quwaiza district

JEDDAH It is the rainy season in Saudi Arabia and the month of November brings back memories of...

Riyadh, Paris set to improve ties — French envoy

RIYADH New French Ambassador Fran ois Gouyette said here that the Kingdom and France have a lot...

993,608 residents avail of labor recruitment services

RIYADH The Ministry of Labor and Social Development has announced that 993 608 residents of the...

Saudi Aramco to almost triple chemicals output by 2030

DUBAI Saudi Aramco aims to almost triple its chemicals production to 34 million metric tons per...

Positive response from major foreign investors for Saudi market reforms

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia is ahead of the curve in the region in attracting foreign investments to the...

Shariah standards for gold products approved

MANAMA The Bahrain based group that issues guidelines generally followed by Islamic financial...

Oil gains 2% as OPEC makes last-ditch bid to save deal

NEW YORK Oil prices gained more than 2 percent on Monday in volatile trading after falling as...

Tadawul index rises above major technical barrier

JEDDAH Strength in second tier stocks favored by local retail investors boosted Saudi Arabia s...

Saudi women entrepreneurs scaling new heights

JEDDAH Entrepreneurship is a very serious responsibility which can be shouldered by having faith...

Tunisia hosts investors to revive post-revolution economy

TUNIS Tunisia is hoping to reverse a decline in foreign investment and shake off some of its post...

Beijing urged to break ‘feedback loop’ behind yuan’s falls

SHANGHAI Beijing needs to stem capital outflows and manage expectations when market jitters risk...

Tata Steel inks deal for talks on UK asset sale

LONDON India s Tata Steel said that it has agreed to start exclusive talks for the sale of its...