Sports

Brady wins 200th game, Chiefs rally past Broncos in OT

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE |

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris catches a two-point conversion to tie the game as Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris (25) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday in Denver. (AP)

LOS ANGELES: The New England Patriots squeezed past the New York Jets to give Tom Brady his 200th win on Sunday, and Cairo Santos' kicked a 34-yard field goal with no time left as Kansas City stunned Denver.
Brady threw an eight-yard touchdown pass to Malcolm Mitchell with 1:56 remaining as the Patriots rallied from an early 10-point deficit to edge the Jets 22-17.
Brady completed 30-of-40 passes for 286 yards, and became the fifth quarterback ever to surpass 60,000 passing yards with an 18-yard completion in the second quarter to Julian Edelman.
He also earned his 200th career win, which ties him with the retired all-star Peyton Manning for the record by a quarterback.
The Patriots improved to 9-2 on the season and clinched their 16th straight winning season, the longest such stretch in the NFL since the Dallas Cowboys had 20 straight from 1966 to 1985.
The Patriots all-pro tight end Rob Gronkowski left the game in the first quarter due to a back injury and did not return.
Mitchell and Brady also joined forces for a four-yard score in the second quarter, while kicker Stephen Gostkowski booted three field goals.
NFL kickers earned their keep on Sunday, and no one did it more dramatically than Kansas City, who beat the Broncos 30-27 in overtime on Santos’ field goal with no time remaining.
Santos’ second field goal of the overtime pinballed off the left upright and stayed in as the Chiefs gave their playoff hopes a huge boost.
Quarterback Alex Smith twice drove the Chiefs to within field-goal range in overtime and engineered the game-tying touchdown drive and two-point conversion in the final moments of regulation.
“None of these are gimmes, especially in a situation like that. It has been windy all night. I am just thankful it went through,” said Smith.
The Chiefs overcame a three-touchdown performance by Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian, including two scores in the fourth quarter, the last coming with three minutes left in regulation.
The win gives the Chiefs an advantage on Denver in the race for a playoff spot. Kansas City took over sole possession of second place and remains one game behind the AFC West-leading Oakland Raiders with five games on the season.
Denver attempted a 62-yard field goal in overtime that was well short, giving the Chiefs a final chance.
Kansas City took over at the Denver 48 with just over minute remaining in the overtime. Smith quickly drove the Chiefs down to the 16-yard line, setting up Santos’ winner.
“That kid has a big leg. They tried it. But it gave us an opportunity and we were able to capitalize,” Smith said of the failed 62 yard attempt.
In Oakland, Sebastian Janikowski kicked a 23-yard field goal with 1:45 left to lift the Raiders to a 35-32 victory over the Carolina Panthers.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr had to overcome an injured pinky as he marched the Raiders 82 yards in 12 plays for Janikowski’s game-winner and Oakland’s fifth straight win.
Carr left the game at one point after injuring his right pinky while fumbling a snap.
His 49-yard pass to wide receiver Michael Crabtree set up the decisive field goal.
In Atlanta, Taylor Gabriel ran 35 and 25 yards for touchdowns on screen passes from Matt Ryan, and the Atlanta Falcons toppled the Arizona Cardinals 38-19.
Ryan completed 26-of-34 passes for 269 yards, and the Falcons maintained their hold on first place in the NFC South.

