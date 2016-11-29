  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Emergence of social media platforms as cornerstone of online world

Media

Emergence of social media platforms as cornerstone of online world

SAAD AL-DOSARI |

Saad Al-Dossari

After so many years on different social media platforms, it is hard now to remember the first thrill, the allure that made it such a fascinating idea at the beginning, a magical place to spend hours upon hours exploring and interacting with the world.
At the first glance, it could have been the excitement of the new idea. Back in 2006, Facebook was still growing and people, especially around here, were skeptical about putting their photos out there, in the public for everyone to see.
Then came Twitter, and it was something unconventional. The 140 characters became simply an insane way to form ideas and start conversations. The word "tweet" itself was stranger to the ear.
Nevertheless, things got moving. And in a matter of few years, these social media platforms became a cornerstone of the online world. They turned into powerful changing agents that some would claim that they were the first spark starting revolutions, and the unheard voices unbalancing systems and ideas.
Social media platforms formed their own genre of freedom of expressions where there are no moderators, but millions of people expressing themselves in so many different ways.
For that, for anyone who witnessed the rising of social media, it is hard to point a finger on its charms after all these years; for most of us, it is just part of life. However, believe it or not, this is not the case for everyone! There are those who social media never interested them.
No matter the amount of fame and publicity these platforms gained over the years, they fell on deaf ears and blind eyes. And I guess I found the perfect example of those who decided to live away from all the fun, hustle, and frustration of social media.
When a friend of mine came back after spending many years in the West on a scholarship, I was truly surprised to find out that he willingly decided not to use social media at all.
According to him, he did not find anything interesting to keep him glued to social media. He tried Facebook back in 2009 and Twitter in 2012, but has never been a regular user of any of them.
Despite all the hype surrounding these platforms, he found them, in his own words, repulsive! “Finding communities surrounding your interests on social media is a very hard thing to do, and even if you stumble upon a group or a community of something you follow, it would mostly be a waste of time that you could have spent finding other useful information about that same topic on your own.”
With all the confidence in the world, he does not feel left out or missing anything. “If it’s about news, the mobile is full of apps with trusted sources that could fetch you the breaking news. If it’s about important topics of discussions in any field, just follow up the specialized websites and forums dedicated to that field.” It is truly interesting to be confronted with such an opinionated voice against something you have been taking for granted.
While one cannot deny the positive outcomes of social media, it is also hard to dismiss the fact that there is a lot of noise on these platforms. I could not convince him to accept social media and he could not convince me to give it up, but I truly believe that we are both right in a way; the secret of having a good social media presence is in striking a balance between too much usage and none of it at all.

— Saad Al-Dosari is a Saudi writer based in Jeddah.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Media

New group aims to make Gulf advertising more ethical

LONDON A group has been set up to help promote responsible and ethical advertising in the Arabian...

National Geographic Abu Dhabi in push to make more local shows

LONDON National Geographic Abu Dhabi says it is increasing the amount of Middle East focused...

Facebook-owned Instagram keeps pressure on Snapchat

SAN FRANCISCO Facebook owned Instagram ramped up the pressure on Snapchat recently adding...

‘Fake news’ on Facebook: Did it swing the US election?

LONDON Heard the one about the Clinton Foundation buying 137 million worth of illegal arms Or the...

Ranking reveals Saudi Arabia’s top female YouTube stars

JEDDAH A new ranking has revealed the most influential Saudi women on YouTube and shows the...

Tramb… Trmb? US president-elect’s name a challenge for Arab media

JEDDAH The US President elect Donald Trump will have to deal with a long list of Middle East...

‘Cake Boss’ TV star sees plenty of appetite in Arab world

RIYADH Food family and having a good time are universal and transcend cultures and nationalities...

In biggest boost since 1940s, BBC World Service adds 11 languages

LONDON The BBC s World Service is launching 11 new language services in a drive to reach millions...

How the wheels of social media changing minds in play

A lot of shifts and movements have taken place in the world of social media and how users are...

Ethiopia’s Internet crackdown hurts everyone

ADDIS ABABA Ethiopia has never been an easy place to operate But a six month state of emergency...

South Korea rejects request by Google to use local mapping data

SEOUL South Korea rejected a request by Google to use local mapping data in the company s global...

Discovery seeks opportunities in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH Discovery Networks International is keen on developing local partnerships in Saudi Arabia...

Arab News celebrates former two-time chief Almaeena

JEDDAH Former Arab News Editor in Chief Khaled Almaeena who served as the newspaper s top man...

Presidential race calls for ‘rethink of news’

JEDDAH Media outlets need to rethink how they cover the news in the wake of the divisive US...

Pollsters no stars in US election forecasts

JEDDAH Much of the world woke up last Wednesday to the surprise that Donald Trump is to become...

Campaigners claim victory as Lego drops ‘Daily Mail’ adverts

COPENHAGEN The Danish toy company Lego said Saturday it won t advertise anymore in Britain s...

Around Arab News

King Salman to open a number of Ras Al-Khair projects today

JEDDAH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman will launch on Tuesday a number of...

1,000 Daesh militants killed in Mosul, says Iraq

BARTELLA Iraq Iraqi special forces battling to clear Daesh from eastern Mosul have killed nearly...

Israel jails Palestinian for life

JERUSALEM Israel on Monday jailed a Palestinian for life for the 2015 killing of two Israelis and...

Ministers to discuss pan-GCC security cooperation

RIYADH Interior ministers from the six member Gulf Cooperation Council GCC will meet here on...

King opens key projects in Alkhobar

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman on Monday inaugurated a number of key...

The Iranian ‘maritime police’ project

Experienced in fighting proxy wars in Iraq Syria Yemen and Lebanon the Iranian leadership is...

PMU, Hezbollah and the Iranian design

It is no coincidence that there are strong parallels between Iraq s People s Mobilization Units...

American Future X

On Nov 8 2016 nearly 100 million eligible US voters did not vote in the US presidential election...

As Aleppo’s fall looms, Syria dynamics shift for Trump

ANALYSIS With its forces closing in on opposition held areas in East Aleppo capturing 40 percent...

New group aims to make Gulf advertising more ethical

LONDON A group has been set up to help promote responsible and ethical advertising in the Arabian...

National Geographic Abu Dhabi in push to make more local shows

LONDON National Geographic Abu Dhabi says it is increasing the amount of Middle East focused...

Emergence of social media platforms as cornerstone of online world

After so many years on different social media platforms it is hard now to remember the first...

Facebook-owned Instagram keeps pressure on Snapchat

SAN FRANCISCO Facebook owned Instagram ramped up the pressure on Snapchat recently adding...

Kuwait Cabinet steps down after Parliament polls

KUWAIT CITY The Kuwaiti Cabinet on Monday submitted its resignation to the emir of the Gulf state...

Rainy season revives fear and worry in Jeddah’s Quwaiza district

JEDDAH It is the rainy season in Saudi Arabia and the month of November brings back memories of...

Riyadh, Paris set to improve ties — French envoy

RIYADH New French Ambassador Fran ois Gouyette said here that the Kingdom and France have a lot...