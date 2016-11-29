  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • The Iranian ‘maritime police’ project

Columns

The Iranian ‘maritime police’ project

Abdulrahman Al-Rashed |

Abdulrahman Al-Rashed

Experienced in fighting proxy wars in Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Lebanon, the Iranian leadership is aware of the important role the military plays in imposing Tehran’s foreign policy in the region and beyond.
At least this is what one can garner from hearing Iranian military Chief of Staff Mohammad Bagheri’s recent statements, which show that Tehran is entertaining the idea of gaining naval superiority by establishing bases in Syria and Yemen, convinced that “having naval bases in remote distances is not less than nuclear power. It is ten times more important and creates deterrence.”
Bagheri also said that Iran needs a fleet in the Indian Ocean that would be equal to the one stationed in the Gulf of Oman, and urged the navy to enhance its intelligence activities by working on satellite and cyber space technologies, as well as by developing naval drones.
Although it is doubtful that Iran has the means to effect such a costly naval expansion, it is obvious that Tehran has two main strategic goals: To strengthen its military power and flex its muscle beyond its borders, and revive the Shah’s old dream of becoming the Gulf’s policeman. Nowadays, however, Iran wants to be the region’s policeman from the Indian Ocean to the Mediterranean Sea.
Such schemes are bound to increase tension in our already troubled region and push countries to resort to military power as a political tool. The Iranian chief of staff’s justification that the aim of this military objective is to counter piracy does not seem logical, knowing that Iran has limited maritime trade when compared to countries such as India, the Gulf, Egypt and others that use the maritime corridors in the Gulf waters. Moreover, piracy does not exist in the Sea of Oman and in the Mediterranean. It is not clear whether his statement is simply bragging or a reflection of the new Iranian strategy after it had to forego its nuclear project under Western pressure, which resulted in Tehran dropping it in return for the West lifting sanctions.
What is clear, though, is that the new Iranian design, followed the signing of the nuclear deal, is to gain military superiority, in total contradiction to the US administration’s declaration that the nuclear deal will open the Iranian market to its benefit.
The logical thing to believe is that talk about Iranian naval bases in the Mediterranean is an exaggeration, for European countries will not allow such a presence in their waters, particularly belonging to a state of whose activities they are suspicious.
Neither will Israel allow it. It once sent back an Iranian ship loaded with weapons on its way through Bab Al-Mandab. That was preceded by chases by the Israeli navy of Iranian ships that were heading to Sudan; one was even bombed.
In case Iran succeeds in maintaining the regime of Bashar Assad in Syria, it will not need to build a naval military base there, as it is already ruling the regime in Damascus as part of a deal that Assad will find difficult to get rid of. Iran gave two reasons for engaging in war in Syria: To protect Shiite shrines and to reciprocate the Assad regime’s gesture, for it stood with Iran in the war against Iraq in the 1980s. Neither reason is convincing in political relations.
Tehran considers controlling Syria the way it controls Iraq; in both cases, it hopes to secure its presence, influence and interests in the Arab world. Iran’s military operations in Iraq and Syria are proof that warfare is the new Iranian policy and that enhanced military capability is the main goal of its foreign policy.
Iran is trying to become a hegemon in the region, a dominant force that wishes to expand geographically, both on land and in the sea, after the West lifted its embargo and it opened up to international trade.
This can only mean one thing: That we should brace for heightened arms race and more military adventures in the region.
• Abdulrahman Al-Rashed is a veteran journalist and internationally acclaimed columnist. He is the former general manager of Al Arabiya news channel and ex-editor in chief of
Asharq Al-Awsat.
* Originally published in Asharq Al-Awsat

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Columns

PMU, Hezbollah and the Iranian design

It is no coincidence that there are strong parallels between Iraq s People s Mobilization Units...

American Future X

On Nov 8 2016 nearly 100 million eligible US voters did not vote in the US presidential election...

As Aleppo’s fall looms, Syria dynamics shift for Trump

ANALYSIS With its forces closing in on opposition held areas in East Aleppo capturing 40 percent...

How Russia stays afloat

The long term sustainability of Russia s economy is an open question Cronyism is rife and Russia...

The dangers of legitimizing ‘Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi’

In a measure which moderate Sunni politicians are already describing as the last nail in the...

Trump’s Syria problem

Constant bombardment and decimation of Aleppo is a stark reminder of the horrors of Sarajevo...

Toward meaningful solidarity with Palestine

The Boycott Divestment and Sanctions Movement BDS has designated the week Nov 25 to Dec 3 as the...

Armies should be tools of defense, not oppression

Armies fall into two loose categories There are those whose prime objective is to defend their...

The disunited kingdom

Today the United Kingdom is united in name only With different regions and industries desperately...

Containing the populist contagion

With populism seemingly going viral in the advanced economies the political establishment is in...

Castro: An icon from a bygone era

In the shadow of east Beijing s soaring glass skyscrapers elderly retirees still speak...

Turkey-KRG alliance, PKK and the EU

The prime minister of the Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government KRG Nechirvan Barzani was in Turkey...

Dear Fillon, you’re wrong on Syria

On Sunday France s former Prime Minister Francois Fillon may win the primary organized by the...

Trump Cabinet picks send mixed signals

US President elect Donald Trump has unexpectedly moved to diversify his Cabinet selection this...

Ways to improve child health

Over the last 15 years the international community has made great strides in improving child...

A new Muslim registry

In an interview with CNN s GPS with Fareed Zakaria former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger...

Around Arab News

King Salman to open a number of Ras Al-Khair projects today

JEDDAH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman will launch on Tuesday a number of...

1,000 Daesh militants killed in Mosul, says Iraq

BARTELLA Iraq Iraqi special forces battling to clear Daesh from eastern Mosul have killed nearly...

Israel jails Palestinian for life

JERUSALEM Israel on Monday jailed a Palestinian for life for the 2015 killing of two Israelis and...

Ministers to discuss pan-GCC security cooperation

RIYADH Interior ministers from the six member Gulf Cooperation Council GCC will meet here on...

King opens key projects in Alkhobar

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman on Monday inaugurated a number of key...

The Iranian ‘maritime police’ project

Experienced in fighting proxy wars in Iraq Syria Yemen and Lebanon the Iranian leadership is...

PMU, Hezbollah and the Iranian design

It is no coincidence that there are strong parallels between Iraq s People s Mobilization Units...

American Future X

On Nov 8 2016 nearly 100 million eligible US voters did not vote in the US presidential election...

As Aleppo’s fall looms, Syria dynamics shift for Trump

ANALYSIS With its forces closing in on opposition held areas in East Aleppo capturing 40 percent...

New group aims to make Gulf advertising more ethical

LONDON A group has been set up to help promote responsible and ethical advertising in the Arabian...

National Geographic Abu Dhabi in push to make more local shows

LONDON National Geographic Abu Dhabi says it is increasing the amount of Middle East focused...

Emergence of social media platforms as cornerstone of online world

After so many years on different social media platforms it is hard now to remember the first...

Facebook-owned Instagram keeps pressure on Snapchat

SAN FRANCISCO Facebook owned Instagram ramped up the pressure on Snapchat recently adding...

Kuwait Cabinet steps down after Parliament polls

KUWAIT CITY The Kuwaiti Cabinet on Monday submitted its resignation to the emir of the Gulf state...

Rainy season revives fear and worry in Jeddah’s Quwaiza district

JEDDAH It is the rainy season in Saudi Arabia and the month of November brings back memories of...

Riyadh, Paris set to improve ties — French envoy

RIYADH New French Ambassador Fran ois Gouyette said here that the Kingdom and France have a lot...