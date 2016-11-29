King opens key projects in Alkhobar

RIYADH: Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman on Monday inaugurated a number of key development projects in Alkhobar in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province.

They include hospital developments with hundreds of new beds for patients as well as environment, water and agriculture projects.

Speaking on the occasion, the king said: “I am very pleased to be among you today to celebrate these projects that will serve our country and citizens.”

The king said that the Kingdom is blessed with security, tranquility and prosperity and that “our citizens come together as one.”

Health Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah highlighted health projects, which include a children and maternity hospital in Dammam with a capacity of 500 beds, Saud bin Jalawi Hospital in Al-Ahsa with a capacity of 300 beds, King Faisal General Hospital in Al-Ahsa with a capacity of 200 beds and Al-Omran General Hospital with a capacity of 100 beds.

King Salman and attendees later watched a visual presentation about the ministry’s programs. The king then inaugurated the health projects as well as environment, water and agriculture projects.

The Saudi Cabinet, chaired by King Salman at Al-Aziziyah Palace in Alkhobar Monday, condemned the recent deadly terrorist attacks in Turkey and Egypt.

The Cabinet also underlined the need to ensure more legitimacy and accountability in using social media networks, which will go a long way in curbing extremism and terrorism.

The Cabinet expressed sorrow over the explosion that killed and wounded several innocent people outside the governor’s office in the southern Turkish city of Adana.

In another incident, a bomb blast in the southeastern Turkish province of Sirnak killed at least two children and wounded several. Another target of terror was the Sinai in Egypt, where more than 12 soldiers were killed, reportedly by Daesh.

The Cabinet reaffirmed the Kingdom’s stand and solidarity with Egypt and Turkey in the fight against terrorism, expressing its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and wishing a speedy recovery for the wounded.

At the outset of the Cabinet session, King Salman thanked Allah for “the development, growth and prosperity” of the Kingdom, especially the Eastern Province, stressing that “the nation is proceeding on right track to achieve prosperity for citizens and for the nation.”

King Salman briefed the Cabinet on the results of his meeting with the king of Sweden, the telephone call received from King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa of Bahrain, and the invitation received from Bahrain to participate in the GCC summit.

Adel Al-Toraifi, minister of culture and information, said in a statement that the Cabinet commended various scientific and economic conferences hosted by the Kingdom during the past weeks. He also appreciated the first conference organized on the social media that called for legitimate control and use of the social networks “to fight extremism and terrorism.”

The Cabinet also underlined the Kingdom’s hosting of 14th International Arab Conference for Mineral Resources, and the accompanying exhibition under the theme “Arab Mineral Resources, Strategic Resources and Promising Investment Opportunities.”

The Cabinet lauded the signing of the pact for implementing a nutrition program to counter malnutrition in Hodeidah region of Yemen at a cost of $10 million.

The agreement was signed by KSRelief in Rome with the World Food Program that would address the risk of acute malnutrition for children under five. The Cabinet noted that emergency food aid is being provided for more than 464,000 beneficiaries in Hodeidah for the last six months.

The Cabinet commended the efforts that led to the arrest of a man who shot at soldiers in Tabuk, and seven other suspects in connection to the case. One soldier was killed in the shootout. The Cabinet also expressed its appreciation for “the high skills and the capabilities of security agencies that led to the foiling of several terror plots and plans.”