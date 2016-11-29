Ministers to discuss pan-GCC security cooperation

RIYADH: Interior ministers from the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) will meet here on Tuesday to unify the efforts of the security sectors in the Gulf countries through joint cooperation.

“The GCC interior ministers will hold here on Tuesday the 35th meeting at the Ritz Carlton hotel, and the aim is to unite the efforts of security sectors in the Gulf countries through cooperation and coordination between these sectors, in order to face security challenges such as transnational crimes like terror and drug crimes, especially at a time when the region is witnessing several crises and security issues in light of loose security in some neighboring countries,” the Ministry of Interior's media department said.

Besides security concerns, the agenda of the meeting includes the implementation of the resolutions passed during the 34th meeting, held last year in Qatar, that emphasized the support of GCC states for all regional or international efforts to combat terrorism.

Earlier, interior ministry undersecretaries from the member countries participated in a preparatory meeting here on Sunday to set the tone in laying ground for the meeting and help to make it a success.

The preparatory meeting covered several security-related topics to be discussed by the interior ministers, underlining the importance of the meeting in cementing pan-GCC cooperation in the face of growing security challenges, which will help boost the security process among GCC countries.