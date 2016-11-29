  • Search form

World

Sri Lanka leader asks Trump’s help to drop war crime charges

Associated Press

Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena (L) attends the international maritime conference in Colombo on Monday. Sirisena said he is seeking the support of US President-elect Donald Trump to free his country’s troops from war crimes allegations by the UN Human Rights Council. (AFP)

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka’s president says he is seeking the support of President-elect Donald Trump to free his country’s troops from war crimes allegations by the UN Human Rights Council.
Maithripala Sirisena said he has already sent a message to Trump, seeking the support of the United States.
He said at a meeting of his political party Sunday that he would discuss the Human Rights Council’s resolution with Trump and send “special representatives to request (Trump) to free our country from this situation and help us to build a society where we could live freely.”
The resolution calls for a court supported by foreign judges to examine allegations of war crimes. Sri Lanka has faced criticism for failing to probe those allegations.

