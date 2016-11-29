  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 27 min 26 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Warriors edge Hawks 105-100 for 12th straight win

Sports

Warriors edge Hawks 105-100 for 12th straight win

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS |

Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry (30) passes as Atlanta Hawks’ Tim Hardaway Jr. defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Oakland, California, on Monday. (AP)

OAKLAND, California: Golden State extended its winning streak to a dozen games by holding off Atlanta in a close finish and winning 105-100 on Monday, led by 25 points and 14 rebounds from Kevin Durant.
Draymond Green blocked two shots in the final 43.4 seconds to preserve victory for the Warriors, who moved two games clear atop the Pacific Division from the Los Angeles Clippers. Those division rivals have the two best records across the NBA.
Atlanta’s loss saw the Hawks slip to second in the Southeast Division behind Charlotte, which started strongly to take victory at Memphis, while Oklahoma City remained half a game clear in the Northwest Division as Russell Westbrook recorded another triple double and the Thunder beat New York.
Golden State’s Stephen Curry scored 25 points with four 3-pointers, and Klay Thompson added 20 points as Golden State’s Big Three — including Durant — each reached 20 points for the second consecutive game.
The Warriors won their seventh straight home game and fifth in a row there against Atlanta while welcoming back Green from a one-game absence while injured.
Dennis Schroder scored 24 points for the Hawks.
Charlotte’s Kemba Walker and Jeremy Lamb scored 21 points apiece as the Hornets won 104-85 at Memphis.
Walker and Lamb were a combined 14 of 25 from the field, including 7 for 13 on 3-point attempts. The rest of the Hornets were 2 of 13 from outside the arc.
Marc Gasol led the Grizzlies with 19 points and eight rebounds. Mike Conley had 15 points before leaving in the third quarter with a lower back injury.
Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook got his third straight triple-double and nearly did it by halftime, finishing with 27 points, 18 rebounds and 14 assists for his NBA-leading eighth of the season as the Thunder beat New York 112-103.
Westbrook had 14 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists at the break and is now averaging a triple-double for the season, raising his averages to 30.9 points, 11.3 assists and 10.3 rebounds through more than a month of the season.
Enes Kanter added a season-high 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Thunder.
Derrick Rose scored a season-best 30 points, but the Knicks had their six-game home winning streak snapped.
Boston’s Isaiah Thomas had 25 points to lead the Celtics past Miami 112-104.
Avery Bradley added 18 points for the Celtics, who beat Miami for the fourth consecutive time. The 112 points were the most scored against the Heat this season.
Goran Dragic had 27 points and 17 assists for the Heat, setting season bests in both categories, and Hassan Whiteside added 25 points and 17 rebounds.
The Heat tied a season low for a quarter with 12 points in the second, going into halftime down 48-31. They established a season best with 42 points in the third, yet Boston maintained a double-digit lead.
Utah’s George Hill had 24 points as the Jazz beat Minnesota 112-103 to remain right on the tail of Oklahoma City in their tight division contest.
Toronto’s Kyle Lowry scored 24 points and set a team record by hitting all six of his 3-pointers as the Raptors cruised past Philadelphia 122-95 to make it 13 straight wins against the 76ers.
Washington’s Bradley Beal made a career-high seven 3-pointers and finished with 31 points as the Wizards recovered after giving up a late lead and beat Sacramento 101-95 in overtime.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

Plane crash kills dream of football team that defied odds

SAO PAULO Brazil Traveling on the doomed airliner that crashed in Colombia overnight were the...

Slumping Man Utd pursue League Cup ‘revenge’

LONDON Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera says his side will be out for revenge when they...

Emotional Mourinho upsetting United chiefs

LONDON Jose Mourinho s erratic behavior is not sitting well with some senior Manchester United...

Europe’s match-fixing problem highlighted by players’ survey

LONDON European soccer s challenge in eradicating match fixing has been highlighted by a large...

Rosberg defends ‘understandable’ Hamilton tactics

KUALA LUMPUR Newly crowned Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg on Tuesday downplayed Mercedes...

Cook rues top-order failure for Mohali loss

MOHALI England skipper Alastair Cook Tuesday blamed the team s top order failure in both innings...

India outplays England to lead series 2-0

MOHALI Ravindra Jadeja s sparkling all round performance floored England and handed India an...

New Zealand’s historic win as Pakistan collapses in dramatic final-session

HAMILTON New Zealand took nine wickets in a dramatic final session of the second Test against...

Brady wins 200th game, Chiefs rally past Broncos in OT

LOS ANGELES The New England Patriots squeezed past the New York Jets to give Tom Brady his 200th...

New-look Aussies ‘copped a lot’, says Lehmann

ADELAIDE Australia coach Darren Lehmann said his players copped a lot of criticism before they...

Simeone double stuns Juve as Roma

MILAN A quick fire brace from Giovanni Simeone the son of Atletico Madrid coach Diego carved the...

Barca fails to break Sociedad hoodoo; Atletico back on track

MADRID Barcelona s winless streak at Real Sociedad stretched to eight games as the Spanish...

Irving steps up to lead Cavs over 76ers

PHILADELPHIA The Cleveland Cavaliers have so many ways to beat teams and this time it was Kyrie...

Delbonis seals Argentina’s maiden Davis Cup title

ZAGREB Federico Delbonis swept aside Croatia s Ivo Karlovic 6 3 6 4 6 2 in Sunday s deciding...

Focused Taylor helps set Pakistan big target

HAMILTON New Zealand Ross Taylor shrugged off his eye problems to score a superb unbeaten century...

IOC urges 'unwavering commitment' by Games hosts

TOKYO Tokyo and other upcoming Olympic host cities must make an unwavering commitment to...

Around Arab News

Intellectual battle

It is very important for the GCC countries to devise a comprehensive strategy to fight terrorism...

Facing challenges

Turkey is passing through a crucial stage During the last decade Turkey witnessed a phenomenal...

Rotana to manage, operate Cayan Cantara Project in Dubai

Cayan Group a major property developer in the Middle East has appointed Rotana Hotel Management...

GIB launches new corporate identity

Gulf International Bank GIB last night revealed its new corporate identity coinciding with the...

Materials Handling Saudi Arabia trade show debuts in Jeddah

Major manufacturers industry experts and decision makers from Saudi Arabia s supply chain...

Dell EMC forum outlines strategic road map in line with Vision 2030

Dell EMC hosted a forum in Riyadh with over 2 000 senior business and IT leaders in attendance at...

Huawei’s new Mate 9 features fast battery charging, dual cameras

Further to the launch of the Mate 9 in Munich Germany earlier this month Huawei Tech Investment...

GE highlights total power plant capabilities at Bahrain summit

GE highlighted its Fleet 360 total power plant capabilities at the first Power Services Middle...

Horn of Africa migrants flock to Yemen despite conflict: UN

GENEVA Switzerland More than 100 000 migrants from the Horn of Africa have flocked to Yemen this...

Plane crash kills dream of football team that defied odds

SAO PAULO Brazil Traveling on the doomed airliner that crashed in Colombia overnight were the...

Dutch MPs approve partial ban on wearing of full-face veil in public

THE HAGUE Netherlands Dutch MPs on Tuesday voted overwhelmingly to ban the Islamic full face...

Slumping Man Utd pursue League Cup ‘revenge’

LONDON Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera says his side will be out for revenge when they...

Emotional Mourinho upsetting United chiefs

LONDON Jose Mourinho s erratic behavior is not sitting well with some senior Manchester United...

7 Indian soldiers killed in rebel attack on Kashmir army base

SRINAGAR India Seven Indian soldiers were killed after militants disguised as policemen stormed a...

Europe’s match-fixing problem highlighted by players’ survey

LONDON European soccer s challenge in eradicating match fixing has been highlighted by a large...

Erdogan urges all Muslims to protect Jerusalem

ISTANBUL Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged Muslims to defend the Palestinian cause...