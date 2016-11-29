  • Search form

Sports

Europe’s match-fixing problem highlighted by players’ survey

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS |

UEFA Slovenian's President Aleksander Ceferin. (AFP)

LONDON: European soccer’s challenge in eradicating match-fixing has been highlighted by a large number of players in Cyprus and Malta telling the world players’ union that they have been approached to fix games.
FIFPro says 40.5 percent of the 235 respondents to its player survey from Cyprus reported being aware of fixing in their league and 18.6 percent said they had been approached to fix a game.
FIFPro received responses from 112 players in Malta, with 18.2 percent of players saying they were aware of fixing and 15.5 percent reporting being approached to fix a match.
UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said that, “match fixing is killing the game,” and said, “we haven’t done enough” to clean up the game.
The global survey of players by FIFPAro lacked responses from soccer’s biggest leagues in England, Spain and Germany or Asia.

