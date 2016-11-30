  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 37 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Zuma survives attempted ousting

World

Zuma survives attempted ousting

AFP |

South African President Jacob Zuma.

JOHANNESBURG: South African President Jacob Zuma survived an attempt to oust him from office after a “robust” and “difficult” debate within the ruling ANC party, an official said Tuesday.
Zuma has been weakened by corruption allegations, but his supporters were taken by surprise at the bid to unseat him at a weekend meeting of the African National Congress’s executive committee.
The rebellion, led by at least four ministers, was the most serious threat to Zuma’s hold on power since he became president in 2009.
It also shook the ANC party, which has ruled since the end of apartheid in 1994 but recently suffered a sharp setback in local elections.
“Following robust, honest, candid and at times difficult discussions, the (ANC executive committee) did not support the call for the president to step down,” Gwede Mantashe, the ANC secretary general, told reporters.
“All members of the (executive committee) had an opportunity to raise, in the meeting, the issues they feel are hurting the movement and the country.”
Local media said the meeting — which was extended into Monday — was tense, with tempers flaring and some ministers threatening to resign if Zuma stayed.
But the president launched a fierce defense of his position, and his loyalists eventually headed off the attempt to oust him.
“The president told us that he will never step down, as it would be like handing himself over to the enemy, and that there are people who want to see him in jail,” an unnamed source at the closed-door meeting told the News24 website.
Zuma left South Africa early on Tuesday to attend the funeral of Cuban leader Fidel Castro.
The president has been hit by multiple corruption scandals and damaging court rulings this year, while the ANC performed poorly in local polls in August and unemployment has hit a 13-year high.
Zuma has been under renewed pressure since a graft probe earlier this month unearthed fresh allegations of misconduct.
The probe by the country’s top watchdog uncovered evidence of possible criminal activity in his relationship with the Guptas, a business family accused of wielding undue political influence.
However Zuma, 74, retains strong loyalty among many rank-and-file ANC party members, as well as its lawmakers.
He easily survived a vote of no confidence in Parliament on Nov. 10.
“Zuma will only leave when the patronage faction around him decide it is time,” Peter Montalto, analyst from Nomura bank, said in a briefing note.
“The ANC may well be tired of Zuma but it’s not clear it is ready to conclude anything on succession yet.”
Zuma is due to stand down in 2019 after serving the maximum two terms.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Trump looks to Obamacare critic to overhaul health care

NEW YORK US President elect Donald Trump named a vociferous critic of Obamacare and a policy...

Malaysia PM to attend rally condemning Myanmar violence

KUALA LUMPUR Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak will take part in a rare rally to protest a...

French strike ‘kills’ Al-Qaeda ally Belmokhtar

WASHINGTON One eyed hostage killer Mokhtar Belmokhtar one of Al Qaeda s most notorious allies in...

Top Tamil Tiger warlord arrested

COLOMBO Sri Lankan police on Tuesday arrested a top Tamil warlord on corruption charges nearly...

Afghan Taliban in rare offer

KABUL The Afghan Taliban Tuesday pledged to protect billions of dollars worth of infrastructure...

Sonia Gandhi hospitalized for viral fever

NEW DELHI Sonia Gandhi the leader of India s opposition Congress party was hospitalized Tuesday...

Nearly 900 cases of hate, intimidation after Trump win: report

WASHINGTON Nearly 900 incidents of hate and intolerance were recorded across the United States in...

Philippines detains hundreds of Chinese in casino raid

MANILA More than 1 300 Chinese citizens have been arrested in the Philippines for working...

Horn of Africa migrants flock to Yemen despite conflict: UN

GENEVA Switzerland More than 100 000 migrants from the Horn of Africa have flocked to Yemen this...

Dutch MPs approve partial ban on wearing of full-face veil in public

THE HAGUE Netherlands Dutch MPs on Tuesday voted overwhelmingly to ban the Islamic full face...

11 killed as separatists storm Indian Army base in Kashmir

SRINAGAR Separatists fighting against Indian rule in Kashmir stormed an Indian military base...

Myanmar Rohingya abuse may be ‘crimes against humanity’: UN

YANGON Myanmar s Rohingya may be victims of crimes against humanity the UN s rights agency said...

Germany ramps up warning of Russian cybertattacks ahead of vote

BERLIN Germany warned Tuesday of a rise in cybertattacks orchestrated by Russia in a bid to...

Roadside bomb hits Philippine president’s security team ahead of visit

MANILA A roadside bomb in the southern Philippines on Tuesday wounded seven members of the...

Brazilian soccer team’s plane crashes in Colombia; 76 dead

MEDELLIN Colombia A chartered plane with a Brazilian first division soccer team crashed near...

Sri Lanka leader asks Trump’s help to drop war crime charges

COLOMBO Sri Lanka Sri Lanka s president says he is seeking the support of President elect Donald...

Around Arab News

Trump looks to Obamacare critic to overhaul health care

NEW YORK US President elect Donald Trump named a vociferous critic of Obamacare and a policy...

Zuma survives attempted ousting

JOHANNESBURG South African President Jacob Zuma survived an attempt to oust him from office after...

Malaysia PM to attend rally condemning Myanmar violence

KUALA LUMPUR Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak will take part in a rare rally to protest a...

Mosul campaign going according to plan: Iraqi PM

BAGHDAD Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al Abadi says the campaign against Daesh in Mosul is going...

French strike ‘kills’ Al-Qaeda ally Belmokhtar

WASHINGTON One eyed hostage killer Mokhtar Belmokhtar one of Al Qaeda s most notorious allies in...

Top Tamil Tiger warlord arrested

COLOMBO Sri Lankan police on Tuesday arrested a top Tamil warlord on corruption charges nearly...

Afghan Taliban in rare offer

KABUL The Afghan Taliban Tuesday pledged to protect billions of dollars worth of infrastructure...

Sonia Gandhi hospitalized for viral fever

NEW DELHI Sonia Gandhi the leader of India s opposition Congress party was hospitalized Tuesday...

Turkey has ‘many alternatives to EU’

ISTANBUL Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday said his country has not yet given up...

Iranian vessel made ‘unsafe’ action against US copter

WASHINGTON An Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard vessel pointed its weapon at a US military...

Israeli president decries bill to quieten mosques

JERUSALEM Israeli President Reuven Rivlin spoke out Tuesday against a controversial bill that...

Pentagon admits errors led to coalition strike on Assad forces

WASHINGTON The Pentagon said Tuesday that intelligence errors resulted in a US led coalition...

Houthi move to form government denounced

RIYADH The Gulf Cooperation Council GCC member states have rejected and condemned the formation...

King Salman inaugurates mega projects in Ras Al-Khair, Jubail

RAS AL KHAIR JUBAIL Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman inaugurated Tuesday a group of...

Why multilateralism still matters

Across the West faith in international governance and economic globalization is declining As...

The liberal West’s last defender

There was a time immediately after German reunification in 1990 when many French feared Germany...