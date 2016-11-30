‘Moonlight’ shines brightest at Gotham Awards

NEW YORK: At a Gotham Independent Film Awards overshadowed by the election of Donald Trump, Barry Jenkins’ coming-of-age drama “Moonlight” shined brightest.

“Moonlight,” virtually swept the night, taking best feature, best screenplay, a special jury award for best ensemble and the audience award. The Gothams, which honor independent film, are essentially the kick-off to Hollywood’s long awards season.

Monday night’s ceremony, hosted in Manhattan by Keegan-Michael Key, also served as the first opportunity for the film industry — or at least a sizable chunk of its more East Coast, indie contingent — to formally gather since the election. It gave much of Hollywood (which overwhelmingly backed Hilary Clinton) a chance to try out punchlines and make a rallying cry for art’s political power.

Key, half of the former Comedy Central duo “Key and Peele,” opened, with deadpan sarcasm, with what he said was a 4-week-old monologue.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we are so grateful that we live in a country that celebrates diversity,” said Key. Later, he gave up the guise and spoke earnestly. “Our voices need to be heard now,” he said.

It was fitting then that “Moonlight” dominated the evening. The string of awards had the cast — which features newcomers Trevante Rhodes, Ashton Sanders and Alex R. Hibbert playing the young protagonist in three chapters — frequently dancing arm-in-arm while the Gotham crowd stood to applaud.

Though “Moonlight,” based on Tarell Alvin McCraney’s play, has some big-name backers (Brad Pitt’s Plan B produced it), Jenkins played the role of the underdog.