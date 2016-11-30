  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 54 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Trump says he’s stepping out of his business empire, picks Mnuchin as treasury secretary

World

Trump says he’s stepping out of his business empire, picks Mnuchin as treasury secretary

JULIE PACE and LAURIE KELLMAN | AP |

Steven Mnuchin, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for treasury secretary, talks with reporters in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON: President-elect Donald Trump said Wednesday that he’s leaving his business empire to focus on being the nation’s 45th president, bowing to pressure to avoid potential conflicts of interest between governing and profiting from the private sector.
“I will be leaving my great business in total in order to fully focus on running the country in order to make America great again,” he tweeted in a series of missives sent before dawn. “While I am not mandated to do this under the law, I feel it is visually important, as president, to in no way have a conflict of interest with my various businesses.”
He said legal documents are “being crafted which take me completely out of business operations,” he added, saying the presidency is “a far more important task!“
Meanwhile, former Goldman Sachs executive Steven Mnuchin, Trump’s former campaign finance director, confirmed that Trump has picked him as treasury secretary and that billionaire investor Wilbur Ross has been chosen for commerce secretary.
Trump is tapping conservatives with deep ties to Washington and Wall Street to fill out key Cabinet roles as he continues to deliberate over his secretary of state.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Indonesians rally for peace before mass protest against Jakarta governor

JAKARTA Indonesia Thousands of Indonesians rallied across the country Wednesday praying singing...

At least 10,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh: UN

DHAKA Bangladesh At least 10 000 Rohingya have arrived in Bangladesh in recent weeks fleeing...

20 journalists among dead in Colombia plane crash

RIO DE JANEIRO Twenty journalists are among the dead in the airline crash that devastated a...

To cheers of “I am Fidel,” Cubans and allies say goodbye to Castro

HAVANA Cuba s leftist allies joined a sprawling multitude of Cubans chanting I am Fidel at a...

Man accidentally locked in Chicago jail is awarded $600K

CHICAGO A man who was accidently locked up in a Chicago jail for more than a day has been awarded...

Ohio attacker was angry about treatment of Muslims, says official

COLUMBUS Ohio The Somali born student who went on a car and knife rampage at Ohio State...

Trump looks to Obamacare critic to overhaul health care

NEW YORK US President elect Donald Trump named a vociferous critic of Obamacare and a policy...

Zuma survives attempted ousting

JOHANNESBURG South African President Jacob Zuma survived an attempt to oust him from office after...

Malaysia PM to attend rally condemning Myanmar violence

KUALA LUMPUR Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak will take part in a rare rally to protest a...

French strike ‘kills’ Al-Qaeda ally Belmokhtar

WASHINGTON One eyed hostage killer Mokhtar Belmokhtar one of Al Qaeda s most notorious allies in...

Top Tamil Tiger warlord arrested

COLOMBO Sri Lankan police on Tuesday arrested a top Tamil warlord on corruption charges nearly...

Afghan Taliban in rare offer

KABUL The Afghan Taliban Tuesday pledged to protect billions of dollars worth of infrastructure...

Sonia Gandhi hospitalized for viral fever

NEW DELHI Sonia Gandhi the leader of India s opposition Congress party was hospitalized Tuesday...

Nearly 900 cases of hate, intimidation after Trump win: report

WASHINGTON Nearly 900 incidents of hate and intolerance were recorded across the United States in...

Philippines detains hundreds of Chinese in casino raid

MANILA More than 1 300 Chinese citizens have been arrested in the Philippines for working...

Horn of Africa migrants flock to Yemen despite conflict: UN

GENEVA Switzerland More than 100 000 migrants from the Horn of Africa have flocked to Yemen this...

Around Arab News

Trump says he’s stepping out of his business empire, picks Mnuchin as treasury secretary

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump said Wednesday that he s leaving his business empire to...

Returning Tiger worries about adrenaline rush

NASSAU Bahamas The biggest worry for Tiger Woods as he returns to competitive golf after a layoff...

Pakistan to host first Davis Cup match in 12 years

KARACHi Pakistan said Wednesday it has received the green light to host its first Davis Cup...

Moscow demands answers after Erdogan vows to oust ‘tyrant’ Assad

MOSCOW The Kremlin on Wednesday demanded an explanation after Turkish President Recep Tayyip...

Pakistan’s Hafeez clears bowling action test

KARACHI Pakistani all rounder Mohammad Hafeez was cleared to bowl at the international level...

Haye throws punch at Bellew as press meet turns ugly

LONDON There were ugly scenes at a press conference to promote their 2017 heavyweight showdown as...

Rain or Shine sails past Mahindra

Whoever said that there is no life after Yeng Guiao and Paul Lee for Rain or Shine must be eating...

’Difficult’ Hamilton ties will persist — Rosberg

WIESBADEN Germany Newly crowned Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg said Wednesday his...

Super Bowl winner Sharper gets 20 years for drug-rape case

LOS ANGELES Super Bowl winning former American football player Darren Sharper was jailed for 20...

Ducks add another leader scalp with win against Canadiens

ANAHEIM California Anaheim continued its sharp lift in performance with a 2 1 victory over NHL...

Hayward scores 31, leads Jazz to 120-101 win over Rockets

SALT LAKE CITY Utah took a share of the NBA Northwest Division lead with a 120 101 win against...

King Salman allocates SR100 billion to sovereign fund

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has issued a directive to allocate SR100 billion...

Probers point to Iran arms ‘pipeline’ to Yemen

RIYADH International investigators have found a suspected weapon pipeline from Iran through...

Lufthansa slashes 900 flights as pilots’ strike drags on

BERLIN German heavyweight airline Lufthansa canceled a further 890 flights on Wednesday as pilots...

500,000 Iraqis face ‘catastrophic’ Mosul water shortages: UN

BAGHDAD Up to 500 000 civilians in Mosul face a catastrophic drinking water shortage as Iraqi...

Indonesians rally for peace before mass protest against Jakarta governor

JAKARTA Indonesia Thousands of Indonesians rallied across the country Wednesday praying singing...