  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 9 min 23 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Thousands displaced for China’s huge telescope

Science & Technology

Thousands displaced for China’s huge telescope

Becky Davis | AFP |

A Sept. 24 file picture shows the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) in Pingtang, in southwestern China's Guizhou province. (AFP)

PINGTANG, China: Humanity’s best bet at detecting aliens is a giant silver Chinese dish the size of 30 football fields — one that simultaneously showcases Beijing’s abilities to deploy cutting-edge technologies and ignore objectors’ rights as it seeks global prominence.
The Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Telescope (FAST) in the country’s southwest, which began operations in September and cost 1.2 billion yuan ($180 million) to build, is the world’s largest radio telescope.
Once fully operational, FAST will be able to peer deeper into space than ever before, examining pulsars, dark matter and gravitational waves — and searching for signs of life.
Authorities also hope it will bring tourist dollars to the province of Guizhou, one of China’s poorest regions.
But it comes at the cost of forcibly displacing about 9,000 villagers who called the site in Pingtang county their home.
Many were outraged at being forced to leave the valley surrounded by forested karst hills and hundreds of families are now suing the government, with some cases being heard this week.
Octogenarian Han Jingfu drank pesticide days after being made to sign a relocation contract and died at his front door, neighbors and relatives said.
China built FAST as part of efforts to take on international rivals and raise its embarrassingly low tally of Nobel Prizes, explained Peng Bo, director of China’s National Astronomical Observatories, which oversees the telescope.
The 500-meter-wide (1,640 feet) dish dwarfs its nearest competitor, the US’s Puerto Rico-based Arecibo telescope, which is only 305 meters across.
“We said we had to be a little more daring, because we had to surpass the US no matter what,” Peng said.
“I think we can get a few Nobel prizes out of it. We as Chinese people really want to win them.”
The world’s most populous country and second-largest economy has so far only won one scientific Nobel, awarded last year to chemist Tu Youyou for medicine.
FAST’s receivers are more sensitive than any previous radio telescope, and its pioneering technology can change the shape of the dish to track celestial objects as the Earth rotates.
It could catalogue as many pulsars in a year as had been found in the past 50, Peng said.
But he acknowledged that FAST will be overtaken by the larger Square Kilometer Array telescope in South Africa and Australia, which will be built over the next decade.

Buffer zone
FAST needs a five kilometer-wide (three miles) “radio silence” buffer zone around it with electronics banned in order to reduce interference with the sky’s much fainter frequencies.
Relocated residents would “enjoy better living standards,” the official Xinhua news agency said when the dish was completed in July.
“Villagers in nearby communities admired their luck, saying they should ‘thank the aliens’,” it added.
But locals allege land grabs without compensation, forced demolitions and unlawful detentions, and up to 500 families are suing the Pingtang county government.
Lu Zhenglong, whose case was heard Tuesday, said officials demolished his house without warning or consent when he was not even present, burying his furniture.
“What would have happened if I had been inside?” he told AFP, adding that authorities had “pushed ordinary people into a corner. It’s really unbelievable.”
A neighbor also surnamed Lu said: “They’ve chased us all off to some wasteland and ordered us to live there with no way to maintain our old standards of living. For 90 percent of us, basic survival is a problem.”
The rubble of their homes now lies under soil and new saplings in a tourist park just outside the radio silence zone, with a museum, a space-themed hotel and visitor reception facilities which will sell tickets for nearly $100 each.
According to the Pingtang county government website, the park was aimed at “high-end people from developed cities” and cost over 1.5 billion yuan — more than the telescope itself.

Rule of law
Meng Xiujun, whose Elites Law Firm in the southern city of Guangzhou is handling most of the cases, said officials tried to intimidate him, telling him he should “see the bigger picture for a key national project.”
But he told AFP: “This isn’t just a matter of economic interests — once you start asking average citizens to kneel down or beat them, it becomes about human rights and problems with China’s rule of law.”
The Pingtang county government did not respond to requests for comment by AFP.
Andreas Wicenec, head of data intensive astronomy at the International Center for Radio Astronomy Research in Australia, said that FAST had “world class” potential and its engineering was “absolutely a marvel.”
Unusually, the FAST program was “remarkably, extremely open” to outside collaboration, he said.
It was not clear how many tourists have visited the park since it opened — almost none were present when AFP visited recently.
But authorities have high hopes.
Along the roadside, government-sponsored billboards emblazoned with the dish declared: “Rapidly build a unique astronomy tourism site based on ‘China’s eye to the sky’.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Science & Technology

Overheated Arctic sign of climate change ‘vicious circle’

PARIS France Freakishly high temperatures in the Arctic driven by heat packed oceans and...

Computer glitch blamed for European Mars lander crash

PARIS A tiny lander that crashed on Mars last month flew into the Red Planet at 540 kilometers...

Twitter accidentally suspends CEO Jack Dorsey’s account

SAN FRANCISCO Twitter CEO and co founder Jack Dorsey says the social media platform accidentally...

Chinese astronauts return to Earth after longest mission

BEIJING China s Shenzhou 11 spacecraft returned to Earth Friday bringing home two astronauts from...

Underground ocean found on Pluto, likely slushy with ice

HOUSTON United States Scientists have found evidence that tiny distant Pluto harbors a hidden...

Google teaches machines to become more fluent translators

SAN FRANCISCO Google is promising that its widely used translation service is now even more...

Facebook’s WhatsApp adds secure video calling amid privacy concerns

SAN FRANCISCO United States One of the world s most popular means of communication Facebook s...

Impact of social media influencers on food, fashion and beauty

Seven out of 10 UAE residents aged 18 40 are happy to take advice online before making a purchase...

VR vs AR: The battle for tech’s love

It seems only a month ago virtual reality or VR had the tech world in its pocket positioning...

2016 on track for hottest year on record

MARRAKECH Morocco The UN weather agency says 2016 is set to break the record for the hottest year...

Double tectonic shifts may have teamed in New Zealand quake — experts

SYDNEY Australia The powerful earthquake that struck New Zealand was unusual in that a big event...

Skygazers gawp at extra bright ‘supermoon’

JAKARTA Indonesia Skygazers took to high rise buildings observatories and beaches Monday to get a...

Tech industry leaders see dark days ahead with Trump win

LISBON Portugal Voicing profane outbursts and outlandish calls for California to secede tech...

Vast Moroccan solar power plant is hard act for Africa to follow

OUARZAZATE Morocco On the edge of the Sahara desert Morocco is building one of the world s...

Drilling may have caused deadly 1933 California quake, says study

LOS ANGELES New research suggests oil drilling decades ago may have triggered earthquakes in the...

Apple revamps computer line with new MacBook Pro, adds touch screen keys

CUPERTINO CALIFORNIA Apple Inc unveiled a revamped MacBook Pro on Thursday adding a fingerprint...

Around Arab News

Thousands displaced for China’s huge telescope

PINGTANG China Humanity s best bet at detecting aliens is a giant silver Chinese dish the size of...

Pelosi re-elected to US House Democratic leadership post

WASHINGTON US House of Representatives Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi was re elected to her post...

Trump says he’s stepping out of his business empire, picks Mnuchin as treasury secretary

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump said Wednesday that he s leaving his business empire to...

Returning Tiger worries about adrenaline rush

NASSAU Bahamas The biggest worry for Tiger Woods as he returns to competitive golf after a layoff...

Pakistan to host first Davis Cup match in 12 years

KARACHi Pakistan said Wednesday it has received the green light to host its first Davis Cup...

Moscow demands answers after Erdogan vows to oust ‘tyrant’ Assad

MOSCOW The Kremlin on Wednesday demanded an explanation after Turkish President Recep Tayyip...

Pakistan’s Hafeez clears bowling action test

KARACHI Pakistani all rounder Mohammad Hafeez was cleared to bowl at the international level...

Haye throws punch at Bellew as press meet turns ugly

LONDON There were ugly scenes at a press conference to promote their 2017 heavyweight showdown as...

Rain or Shine sails past Mahindra

Whoever said that there is no life after Yeng Guiao and Paul Lee for Rain or Shine must be eating...

’Difficult’ Hamilton ties will persist — Rosberg

WIESBADEN Germany Newly crowned Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg said Wednesday his...

Super Bowl winner Sharper gets 20 years for drug-rape case

LOS ANGELES Super Bowl winning former American football player Darren Sharper was jailed for 20...

Ducks add another leader scalp with win against Canadiens

ANAHEIM California Anaheim continued its sharp lift in performance with a 2 1 victory over NHL...

Hayward scores 31, leads Jazz to 120-101 win over Rockets

SALT LAKE CITY Utah took a share of the NBA Northwest Division lead with a 120 101 win against...

King Salman allocates SR100 billion to sovereign fund

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has issued a directive to allocate SR100 billion...

Probers point to Iran arms ‘pipeline’ to Yemen

RIYADH International investigators have found a suspected weapon pipeline from Iran through...

Lufthansa slashes 900 flights as pilots’ strike drags on

BERLIN German heavyweight airline Lufthansa canceled a further 890 flights on Wednesday as pilots...