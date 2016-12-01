  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 17 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Historic output cut deal ‘boon for all OPEC producers’

Saudi Arabia

Historic output cut deal ‘boon for all OPEC producers’

KHALIL HANWARE |

A general view of the beginning of a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna, Austria, on Wednesday. (Reuters)

JEDDAH: Oil prices soared 10 percent on Wednesday to the highest in a month as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) agreed to curb production for the first time since 2008.
After tough talks in Vienna, OPEC agreed to lower monthly oil output by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) to 32.5 million bpd.
The decision will be a “boon for all OPEC producers,” including Saudi Arabia, said John Sfakianakis, director of economic research at the Riyadh-based Gulf Research Center.
“It’s very positive, because it’s a psychological booster, but also eventually a revenue booster for the state,” he told Arab News.
But Jason Tuvey, Middle East economist at Capital Economics Ltd., said: “The agreement is unlikely to have a significant economic impact on Saudi Arabia. Moreover, we don’t think it represents a major shift in the Kingdom’s oil policy.”
Tuvey told Arab News: “There remain concerns about compliance and the role of non-OPEC producers in the deal.”
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak, however, confirmed that Moscow was ready to cut its own oil production by 300,000 barrels a day next year, provided the OPEC decision is “upheld.”
The 10 percent leap in oil prices boosted the Saudi stock market, with the Tadawul All-Share Index (TASI) climbing to its highest level this year. TASI jumped 1.5 percent to 7,000 points.
Sfakianakis also said: “This is a monumental decision that demonstrates to those who doubted OPEC’s ability to take an important decision to cut output. For Saudi Arabia, it is a significant confidence booster for the market as well as over the medium term, the state’s revenues and overall psychology.”
He added: “We should continue to see a market rally as volumes are picking up and investors are returning into the market given the very positive news.”
James Reeve, deputy chief economist and assistant general manager at Samba Financial Group, said: “We see prices averaging about $52 per barrel next year.”
Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources Minister Khalid Al-Falih said ahead of Wednesday’s meeting in that Saudi Arabia was prepared to accept “a big hit” on production to get a deal done.
“I think it is a good day for the oil markets, it is a good day for the industry and... it should be a good day for the global economy. I think it will be a boost to global economic growth,” the minister was quoted as saying by Reuters after the decision.
According to Reuters, Iran — which has long argued it needs to regain market share lost under Western sanctions — was allowed to boost production slightly from its October level.
OPEC will lower its monthly output from January 1, Qatar’s energy minister and president of the OPEC conference said.
“This is a major step forward and we think this is a historic agreement, which will definitely help rebalance the market and reduce the stock overhang,” Mohammed Bin Saleh Al-Sada told a news conference.
He also said that the deal will help global inflation accelerate to a “more healthy rate”, including in the US.
According to an OPEC statement, Saudi Arabia will reduce output by 486,000 bpd from October levels to 10.1 million bpd. Iraq will cut by 210,000 bpd to 4.4 million bpd and the UAE by 139,000 to 2.9 million bpd.
It finalizes a preliminary deal struck in Algeria in September, when OPEC agreed to cut production but left the details to clear up later.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Alwaleed’s tweet revives debate on Saudi women driving

JEDDAH Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal created global headlines on Wednesday after he tweeted...

Bosphorus Summit identifies Vision 2030’s strong points

ISTANBUL The 7th Bosphorus Summit in Istanbul held a special session on the Kingdom of Saudi...

Japan committed to help Kingdom in realizing its vision

RIYADH Japanese Ambassador Norihiro Okuda said his country is committed to implement the Joint...

KACST unveils research program for students

RIYADH Prince Turki bin Saud bin Mohammed Al Saud president of King Abdul Aziz City for Science...

Fighting AIDS stigma ‘demands more awareness’ in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH Social stigma over AIDS is still causing some patients to avoid treatment a leading Saudi...

Three sentenced to death for firing at police

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh on Wednesday sentenced three Saudis to death for...

Mauritania wants stronger ties with Kingdom

JEDDAH Mauritanian Consul General in Jeddah Al Damman Wald Hamar has appealed to Saudi...

Houthi move to form government denounced

RIYADH The Gulf Cooperation Council GCC member states have rejected and condemned the formation...

King Salman inaugurates mega projects in Ras Al-Khair, Jubail

RAS AL KHAIR JUBAIL Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman inaugurated Tuesday a group of...

King Salman to open a number of Ras Al-Khair projects today

JEDDAH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman will launch on Tuesday a number of...

Ministers to discuss pan-GCC security cooperation

RIYADH Interior ministers from the six member Gulf Cooperation Council GCC will meet here on...

King opens key projects in Alkhobar

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman on Monday inaugurated a number of key...

Rainy season revives fear and worry in Jeddah’s Quwaiza district

JEDDAH It is the rainy season in Saudi Arabia and the month of November brings back memories of...

Riyadh, Paris set to improve ties — French envoy

RIYADH New French Ambassador Fran ois Gouyette said here that the Kingdom and France have a lot...

993,608 residents avail of labor recruitment services

RIYADH The Ministry of Labor and Social Development has announced that 993 608 residents of the...

King Abdulaziz Center for Culture to be inaugurated on Thursday

JEDDAH Energy Industry and Mineral Resources Minister Khalid Al Falih said the inauguration...

Around Arab News

‘Giant graveyard’

NEW YORK As a human catastrophe is unfolding in Aleppo a top UN envoy has pleaded with the...

Historic output cut deal ‘boon for all OPEC producers’

JEDDAH Oil prices soared 10 percent on Wednesday to the highest in a month as the Organization of...

Alwaleed’s tweet revives debate on Saudi women driving

JEDDAH Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal created global headlines on Wednesday after he tweeted...

Riyadh Motor Show fuels hope among vehicle retailers

RIYADH This week s Riyadh Motor Show has given hope to car retailers Although it is usually an...

Shell studies green energy deals to prepare for future after oil

LONDON Royal Dutch Shell the world s second biggest publicly listed oil company is studying...

Fake news vs. biased news in US’ political system

There is a big debate in America about the issue of fake news allegedly used to influence the...

Saudi stocks up 1.5%; key index hits year-high

JEDDAH A sharp increase in oil prices due to hopes for OPEC output cuts boosted Gulf stock...

Fitch: Saudi Islamic banks’ liquidity stable

JEDDAH Fitch Ratings says in a new report that a tougher operating environment is continuing to...

Dollar surges to 9-month high

NEW YORK The US dollar hit its highest level against the yen in 9 months on Wednesday and also...

After the fall of Aleppo, comes the deluge

Russian built warplanes reportedly dropped thousands of leaflets which read Leave or Die on the...

The New World Disorder

Rumors were rife during the past few days about Moscow s attempts to influence the outcome of the...

Paving the way for Abbas’ successor

Palestinians are pinning high hopes on the outcome of Fatah s seventh congress which opened in...

Can Fillon beat Le Pen?

In the French Republican party s presidential primary on Sunday Francois Fillon soundly defeated...

RBS to bolster capital after failing stress test

LONDON Royal Bank of Scotland RBS will cut costs and sell assets to boost capital it said on...

India’s economy grows 7.3% in second quarter

NEW DELHI India s economy grew by a slower than expected 7 3 percent in the second quarter the...

Nissan banks on after-sales ‘hyper-personalization’ revenue

YOKOHAMA Japan Nissan is going to offer Internet access safety technology and myriad accessory...