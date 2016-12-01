2nd Annual SGF Open tees off today at Dirab

RIYADH: Rains that lashed Riyadh the past few days have given way to glorious sunshine, and the weather forecast, at least for the duration of tournament, is favorable. The golf course is at its challenging best.

Against this backdrop, it’s game on for the star-studded field of 80 players as they tee it up on Thursday for the first round of the 2nd Annual SGF (Saudi Golf Federation) Golf Championship 2016 at Dirab Golf & Country Club on the outskirts of Riyadh.

Prior to the first round hostilities, a practice day in the morning followed by the opening ceremony and press conference took place Wednesday.

Defending champion Othman Almulla hit the ceremonial drive after the flag-raising at the opening ceremony to formally launch the 54-hole stroke play tournament.

Present at Wednesday’s program were officials from the SGF, led by its president, Yousuf Eddiweesh, and the host club.

At the press conference Tournament Manager Majed Sorour welcomed the players and wished them success noting that last year’s event was a big success and “we hope to repeat it.”

Eddiweesh, for his part, traced the history of golf in Saudi Arabia. He said golf was introduced to the Kingdom by American oilmen working at Aramco in the 1940s and that one of the pioneers in Saudi golf is Ali Belhareth, now the national coach.

Flash forward to the present, Saudi Arabia is now a force to be reckoned with in the region after winning the 36th Pan Arab Golf Championship at Ghala Golf Club in Muscat three weeks ago.

According to Eddiweesh there are four all-grass championship golf courses in the country open to the public namely RGC (Riyadh Golf Courses), Nofa Golf Resort and Dirab Golf Club, all in the capital city, and Royal Greens Golf Club at KAEC (King Abdullah Economic City) in Rabigh. A fifth all-grass course is the privately owned Rolling Hills Golf Club in Dhahran exclusive to Aramco employees.

“Golf has taken off in the last 15 years. The federation is now trying hard to work with the golf clubs to organize the sport. The federation feels it has not done what it should have done, so that we are now taking the first steps. This tournament is one of what the federation is doing in order to spread and enhance golf,” Eddiweesh said.

He pointed out: “There are programs the federation is following up with the national team. We have trainers now so there are many things now that happened in the federation. For example, soon we will be doing a handicapping system to link all the golf courses with the federation. We now have done course rating. I think before the end of this year all golf courses will be linked to SGF and handicapping system will be established at the federation and golf courses.”

Of the course setup, DGCC Manager Bouchaib El Jadiani said: “As the federation has given us the responsibility to have this one of the biggest tournaments at Dirab, we worked hard to bring it back after we had some issues in the summer. Local rules will apply for the tournament. Greens are very fast. Actually, players have given comments “we are not PGA Tour players.”

“We are trying our best to make this tournament, as Eddeewish said, we are not looking for this year, we are looking for the future. We want to make this tournament in a level with the world’s best.

“I’m sure with the caliber of players coming to participate in this tournament every stakes are down for them. We are really for having a big success of the tournament.”

With Saudi national team players the cynosure of attention in light of the Pan Arab victory, coach Belhareth is confident about them delivering in this important event.

“I think my players are ready. I think this competition will be easy for them. No problem,” he said.

To a question, Eddiwweesh said: “We have a beautiful weather today. Hopefully it continues. We checked at the weather bureau and the forecast varies. Rain, if there is any would be of little consequence. Play continues.”