Presidential election recount set to begin in Wisconsin

Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein. (Christopher Dolan/The Citizens' Voice via AP, File)

MADISON, Wisconsin: The first candidate-driven statewide recount of a presidential election in 16 years is set to begin in Wisconsin.
The recount starting Thursday was requested by Green Party candidate Jill Stein. It carries none of the drama that Florida did in 2000, when the outcome of the election between Al Gore and George W. Bush hung in the balance.
Almost no one expects recounts this year to result in a Clinton victory.
But still, county election officials across Wisconsin were hiring temporary workers, expanding hours and dusting off recount manuals to prepare for the work of retabulating nearly 3 million ballots.
A recount was to begin Friday in Michigan and Stein is suing for a recount in Pennsylvania.

