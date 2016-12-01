  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 4 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Dodt leads storm-hit Australian PGA

Sports

Dodt leads storm-hit Australian PGA

AGENCIES |

Andrew Dodt

GOLD COAST, Australia: Australia’s Andrew Dodt carded eight birdies to be the clubhouse leader at a storm-hit Australian PGA Championship, with former winner Adam Scott three off the lead at Royal Pines on Thursday.
Two-time European Tour winner Dodt came home in 31 to be seven-under for the tournament after a 65 and hold a two-shot lead over New Zealander Ryan Fox and American Julian Suri.
American Harold Varner III made a late charge to five-under after four consecutive birdies and then another on the 13th before having to scurry for cover as a thunderstorm deluged the course and forced play to be abandoned for the day.
Almost half the field are still to complete their first round at will return at 5:00 am Friday, with the second round teeing off at 7:00 am.
World number seven Adam Scott, who has finished first and second in his last two appearances at Royal Pines, was in a group of players three shots off the lead.
Dodt started on the 10th and turned in 34 with three birdies and a bogey but came to life on the front nine.
He birdied the first, third and fifth to join a four-way tie for the lead and then broke away with closing gains on the eighth and ninth.
Starting on the back nine, Scott reached the par-five 12th in two and then rolled in a 40-foot putt to reach two under.
He had a bogey on the 18th but rallied to card three consecutive birdies at the seventh, eighth and ninth.
Australian Jarrod Lyle had a hole-in-one on the fifth hole with a seven iron from 179 yards with the ball bouncing just short of the green, taking two more hops before rolling into the hole.
The Aus$1.5 million dollar ($1.1 million) event, which is being co-sanctioned by the European Tour for the second season, marks the start of the 2017 Race to Dubai.

Randhawa shares lead

Local favorite Jyoti Randhawa fired three closing birdies to grab a share of the clubhouse lead at the weather-affected Panasonic Open India golf tournament in New Delhi on Thursday.
Randhawa finished with a five-under-par 67 along with compatriot Mukesh Kumar after the opening round of the $400,000 Asian Tour event which was delayed by thick fog for four hours in the morning before fading light brought an early end to the day’s proceedings.
Thailand’s Sutijet Kooratanapisan shot a 70 to sit in third place alongside a host of players who will return on Friday morning to complete their opening rounds.
Defending champion Chiragh Kumar of India returned with a 71 to stay four shots off the pace at the Delhi Golf Club.
Randhawa, the former Asian No.1 continued his recent run of fine form for a solid start at a venue where he has won four Asian Tour titles previously.
“This is one of my favorite golf courses. I have a lot of good memories,” said Randhawa, 44.
“I had a good finish to the round which was great. I have been playing a lot recently. I think that got me the good form,” said the golfer, who enjoyed a top-five finish in the Philippines last month.
Randhawa also said he used the fog disruption to grab a couple of hours’ sleep and a massage.
“I felt fresh when I started the round,” said the eight-time Asian Tour winner.
After turning in 35, Randhawa sank two birdies against a bogey before blasting three straight birdies from 16 for a back-nine 32.
Kumar, a local veteran who has won over 120 professional titles in his career, took advantage of his knowledge of the course to ensure a fine start.
“I made a good recovery from the bushes on the sixth where I drained a 15-footer for bogey,” said Kumar, who traded seven birdies against two bogeys.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

Othman Almulla leads by 3 shots in SGF Open

RIYADH Top ranked Saudi golfer Othman Almulla played patient conservative golf on the suddenly...

Tiger begins comeback after back surgery at World Challenge

NASSAU Bahamas Tiger Woods teed off in the opening round of the Hero World Challenge Thursday to...

350 victims report UK child sex abuse by youth football coaches

LONDON Around 350 people have come forward to say they were sexually abused as children by youth...

Ibra, Martial see Man Utd through; Arsenal crashes

MANCHESTER Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Anthony Martial scored twice as Manchester United crushed West...

Raptors halt Grizzlies road run and build Atlantic lead

TORONTO Toronto ended Memphis long run of road wins with a 120 105 victory on Wednesday that...

Mahindra set itself to fail, big time

MANILA This corner has been very critical of Mahindra ever since it entered the PBA three seasons...

JCA holds umpiring seminar in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Jeddah Cricket Association recently held a one day intensive umpiring seminar in an...

MCH Premier continues unbeaten run in SPL; Rahil Subhani deadly

JEDDAH My Care Hala Premier continued their unbeaten stint with an impressive 28 run win over...

Roadecho Stallions, Challengers XI triumph in RCA’s SAIB T20

RIYADH Roadecho Stallions and Challengers XI scored contrasting wins in round five of the Saudi...

2nd Annual SGF Open tees off today at Dirab

RIYADH Rains that lashed Riyadh the past few days have given way to glorious sunshine and the...

Southgate lands England job on permanent basis

LONDON Gareth Southgate was appointed England s new full time manager on Wednesday and will lead...

World chess battle heads into tiebreak endgame

NEW YORK The battle for the world chess crown launched into a four game tiebreaker on Wednesday...

Returning Tiger worries about adrenaline rush

NASSAU Bahamas The biggest worry for Tiger Woods as he returns to competitive golf after a layoff...

Pakistan to host first Davis Cup match in 12 years

KARACHi Pakistan said Wednesday it has received the green light to host its first Davis Cup...

Pakistan’s Hafeez clears bowling action test

KARACHI Pakistani all rounder Mohammad Hafeez was cleared to bowl at the international level...

Haye throws punch at Bellew as press meet turns ugly

LONDON There were ugly scenes at a press conference to promote their 2017 heavyweight showdown as...

Around Arab News

In the driving seat

In reference to the report Alwaleed s tweet revives debate on Saudi women driving Dec 1 the issue...

Help Rohingyas

The world seems to have shut its eyes to the plight of Myanmar s Rohingyas who have long been...

OPEC agreement expected to tighten oil market in 2017

LONDON OPEC has reached an agreement to cut its oil output by almost 1 2 million barrels per day...

Output cut deal ‘may leave field open for US shale drillers’

JEDDAH Analysts believe global oil markets are entering a period of greater volatility after OPEC...

India’s gold imports to halve as cash crunch squeezes demand

MUMBAI India s overseas purchases of gold could halve this month after jumping to the highest...

Saudi Arabia, UAE have high prevalence of overweight people: EIU research

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia Egypt and the UAE are three of the bottom four countries in the 2016 Food...

Nestle touts new technology to reduce sugar in chocolate

LONDON Nestle the world s largest packaged food group said it had devised a new technology that...

Breitling opens new boutique in Jeddah

Breitling a luxury Swiss watchmaker and chronograph specialist together with its Saudi retail...

Al-Hussaini opens first OMEGA boutique in Riyadh

The Swiss watch brand OMEGA has partnered with Al Hussaini Trading Co to open the first OMEGA...

Oman Air introduces new air pass

Oman Air has launched its new air pass in celebration of the sultanate s National Day The new...

KSHC performs 20,000 catheterization and open heart surgeries

King Salman Heart Center KSHC at King Fahd Medical City KFMC in Riyadh is reported to have...

MiSK Foundation sponsors CNN program

Inside the Middle East the ground breaking monthly show about the region s dynamic cultural...

Malabar Gold & Diamonds launches new festival edition

Malabar Gold Diamonds a global jewelry retailer unveiled the sixth edition of Malabar Gold...

Veolia introduces smart chemical dosing and monitoring technology for cooling systems

Veolia introduced AQUAVISTA 5C claimed as its latest breakthrough in smart chemical dosing and...

Megacities key to reaching global climate goals

PARIS The world s big cities must collectively cut their carbon footprint by nearly half within a...

Shell ties in bonuses to reinforced emissions strategy

LONDON Royal Dutch Shell plans to link part of its executive bonuses to greenhouse gas emissions...