  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 9 min 29 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Putin hopes for better Russia-US ties, anti-terror action

World

Putin hopes for better Russia-US ties, anti-terror action

VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV | AP |

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (AFP / Natalia Kolesnikova)

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Russia hopes to normalize ties with the US and join efforts in the fight against international terrorism.
Speaking in a live state-of-the-nation address, Putin said that Russia is ready to take part in tackling global challenges if its interests are respected.
“We don’t want confrontation with anyone,” he said in a speech before officials and lawmakers in an ornate, white-marble Kremlin hall.
“Unlike our foreign colleagues who are seeing Russia as an enemy, we have never been looking for enemies, we need friends,” Putin said. “But we won’t allow any infringement on our interests and neglect of them.”
Russia’s relations with the West have plummeted to a post-Cold War low over the Ukrainian crisis and the war in Syria. During the US election campaign, President Barack Obama’s administration accused Russia of hacking American political sites and e-mail accounts in an effort to interfere with the vote. The Kremlin has rejected the accusations.
“In the last few years. we have faced attempts of foreign pressure with all tools involved — from the myths about Russian aggression, (allegations) of meddling in elections to the hounding of our athletes,” Putin said, referring to doping scandals.
Putin said that Russia is looking forward to mending ties with the US after President-elect Donald Trump takes office.
“We are ready for cooperation with the new American administration,” he said. “It’s important to normalize and develop our bilateral ties on an equal and mutually beneficial basis. We share responsibility for ensuring global security and stability and strengthening the non-proliferation regime.”
Putin added that Moscow hopes to pool efforts with Washington in confronting international terrorism.
“Our servicemen in Syria are fulfilling that task,” he said.
Russia has conducted an air campaign in support of Syrian President Bashar Assad, helping his forces make significant gains, most recently in Aleppo, Syria’s largest city before the war.
In the speech that was mostly focused on economic and social issues, Putin said that the Russian economy is on the way to recovery, pointing at a growth in some sectors of industry and agriculture. He said agricultural exports this year will top $16 billion, exceeding weapons exports.
The Russian economy contracted 3.7 percent in 2015 and the recession has continued this year under the combined blow of low oil prices and Western sanctions.
Putin said the government should encourage growth by offering support to farmers and create incentives for small businesses.
He noted that inflation, which stood at nearly 13 percent last year, is expected to slow down to 6 percent this year.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Colombian peace deal ratified but challenges remain

BOGOTA Colombia s Congress has given its stamp of approval to a peace accord aimed at ending a 52...

MPs to grill Merkel over VW ‘dieselgate’ scandal

FRANKFURT AM MAIN German lawmakers will question Chancellor Angela Merkel in March on how much...

Vajiralongkorn becomes Thailand’s new king

BANGKOK Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn was proclaimed king of Thailand late Thursday opening a...

Megacities key to reaching global climate goals

PARIS The world s big cities must collectively cut their carbon footprint by nearly half within a...

Pakistan says Trump declared its PM ‘terrific’ in call

ISLAMABAD Pakistan said Donald Trump praised its prime minister as a terrific guy and offered...

Presidential election recount set to begin in Wisconsin

MADISON Wisconsin The first candidate driven statewide recount of a presidential election in 16...

Colombia crash pilot reported he was out of fuel: tape

MEDELL N COLOMBIA The pilot of a charter plane carrying a Brazilian football team radioed...

Trump stepping out of his business empire

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump said Wednesday that he s leaving his business empire to...

‘No further talks’ with Turkey on EU membership

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel has told lawmakers in her conservative bloc that she does...

CIA chief warns president-elect against ripping up Iran deal

LONDON CIA director John Brennan warned Wednesday that tearing up the Iran nuclear deal as US...

China wants smooth military ties with new administration

BEIJING China said on Wednesday it wanted to develop smooth military to military ties with the...

South Korea president’s impeachment vote delayed

SEOUL An impeachment vote against South Korea s scandal hit president will be postponed by at...

Philippines ends five-day siege against Daesh-linked rebels

MANILA Troops in the southern Philippines retook a disused building from Daesh linked militants...

Conflict displaces record number of Afghans in 2016: UN

KABUL The number of people displaced by conflict in Afghanistan this year has surpassed half a...

OIC expresses support for Kashmiris’ right to self determination

JEDDAH The special representative of the OIC secretary general on Jammu and Kashmir Ambassador...

Suu Kyi vows ‘reconciliation’ amid Rohingya crisis

SINGAPORE Myanmar s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi vowed on Wednesday to work for peace and...

Around Arab News

The nuclear renaissance?

In 1945 generating electricity was one of a number of potential applications of atom splitting...

In the driving seat

In reference to the report Alwaleed s tweet revives debate on Saudi women driving Dec 1 the issue...

Help Rohingyas

The world seems to have shut its eyes to the plight of Myanmar s Rohingyas who have long been...

OPEC agreement expected to tighten oil market in 2017

LONDON OPEC has reached an agreement to cut its oil output by almost 1 2 million barrels per day...

Output cut deal ‘may leave field open for US shale drillers’

JEDDAH Analysts believe global oil markets are entering a period of greater volatility after OPEC...

India’s gold imports to halve as cash crunch squeezes demand

MUMBAI India s overseas purchases of gold could halve this month after jumping to the highest...

Saudi Arabia, UAE have high prevalence of overweight people: EIU research

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia Egypt and the UAE are three of the bottom four countries in the 2016 Food...

Nestle touts new technology to reduce sugar in chocolate

LONDON Nestle the world s largest packaged food group said it had devised a new technology that...

Breitling opens new boutique in Jeddah

Breitling a luxury Swiss watchmaker and chronograph specialist together with its Saudi retail...

Al-Hussaini opens first OMEGA boutique in Riyadh

The Swiss watch brand OMEGA has partnered with Al Hussaini Trading Co to open the first OMEGA...

Oman Air introduces new air pass

Oman Air has launched its new air pass in celebration of the sultanate s National Day The new...

KSHC performs 20,000 catheterization and open heart surgeries

King Salman Heart Center KSHC at King Fahd Medical City KFMC in Riyadh is reported to have...

MiSK Foundation sponsors CNN program

Inside the Middle East the ground breaking monthly show about the region s dynamic cultural...

Malabar Gold & Diamonds launches new festival edition

Malabar Gold Diamonds a global jewelry retailer unveiled the sixth edition of Malabar Gold...

Veolia introduces smart chemical dosing and monitoring technology for cooling systems

Veolia introduced AQUAVISTA 5C claimed as its latest breakthrough in smart chemical dosing and...

Megacities key to reaching global climate goals

PARIS The world s big cities must collectively cut their carbon footprint by nearly half within a...