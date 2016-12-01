  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 45 min 47 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Nobel laureates urge action to protect heritage sites

Middle-East

Nobel laureates urge action to protect heritage sites

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE |

This file photo taken on March 27, 2016 shows a view of the ancient city of Palmyra, after government troops recaptured the UNESCO world heritage site from the Islamic State (IS) group. (AFP)

ABU DHABI: Five Nobel prize winners called Thursday for urgent international action to protect world heritage sites from the destruction wrought by extremist groups and conflicts.
In an appeal launched on the eve of an international conference in Abu Dhabi, the laureates pointed to the irreparable damage that has been done to some of the world’s most treasured ancient sites in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, and Mali.
“Part of our history has been lost forever, with the goal of fanaticism being to undermine our hope for the future,” they said.
“Urgent action must be taken — the time for powerless expressions of indignation is over.”
The signatories included Myanmar’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, Liberian President Helen Johnson Sirleaf and former UN chief Kofi Annan.
They also included Nobel literature laureates Orhan Pamuk of Turkey and Mario Vargas Llosa of Peru.
As examples they cited the demolition by the Daesh group over the past two years of the temples and tower tombs of the ancient city of Palmyra in Syria and the priceless collection of the Mosul Museum in Iraq.
They also recalled the destruction by the Taliban of the ancient Buddha statues of Bamiyan in Afghanistan in 2001 and the damage dealt by Mali’s Ansar Al-Dine militia to ancient mausoleums and manuscripts in Timbuktu in 2012-3.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Arabs cheer as Emirati soccer star shines

ABU DHABI Omar Abdulrahman arguably Asia s biggest star was crowned AFC Player of the Year in a...

Troops advance in Aleppo, Russia proposes exit corridors

ALEPPO BEIRUT GENEVA Hundreds of elite Syrian troops moved into east Aleppo on Thursday even as...

Iranians face terror charges for filming Israeli Embassy

NAIROBI Two Iranians and their Kenyan driver who worked for the Iranian Embassy in Nairobi were...

Turkish PM wants expanded powers for Erdogan

ANKARA Turkey s prime minister on Thursday moved closer to an agreement with the country s...

UAE envoy to Riyadh underlines strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia

RIYADH UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom Mohammed bin Saeed bin Al Dhaheri said on Thursday the...

Joint efforts by Saudi Arabia and UAE helped stabilize region

RIYADH On behalf of the Saudi people and on his own behalf Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King...

Emiratis, expats share joy ... festivities galore

RIYADH Citizens and expats in the United Arab Emirates are set to celebrate the country s 45th...

Nearly 2,000 members of Iraqi forces killed in November: UN

BAGHDAD Close to 2 000 members of the Iraqi security forces were killed in November across the...

Kuwait court upholds cyberactivist’s 10-year jail term

KUWAIT CITY Kuwait s appeals court has upheld a 10 year jail sentence against an online activist...

First Israeli ambassador to Turkey since 2010 arrives

ANKARA Israel s new ambassador to Turkey arrived in the capital Ankara on Thursday an Israeli...

Kremlin says Erdogan explained his comments on Syria to Putin

MOSCOW Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan explained his comments about a plan to topple Syrian...

Sunni tribesmen battling Daesh demand federalism in Iraq

SHAYYALAH AL IMAM IRAQ As mortar bombs landed ever closer Sunni tribal fighters preparing to...

Aleppo opposition fighters hope to reverse fortunes with new alliance

BEIRUT Opposition fighters in Aleppo have agreed to form a new military alliance to better...

Palestinian leader seeks Trump support for independence

RAMALLAH West Bank The Palestinian president says he will seek President elect Donald Trump s...

Sudan’s Bashir praises Donald Trump

CAIRO Sudanese President Omar Bashir who is wanted by the International Criminal Court for war...

‘Giant graveyard’: UN envoy issues stark warning over Aleppo

NEW YORK As a human catastrophe is unfolding in Aleppo a top UN envoy has pleaded with the...

Around Arab News

King Salman inaugurates 6 Aramco mega projects

DHAHRAN King Salman on Thursday inaugurated six Saudi Aramco mega projects in the company s main...

Arabs cheer as Emirati soccer star shines

ABU DHABI Omar Abdulrahman arguably Asia s biggest star was crowned AFC Player of the Year in a...

Uphill battle to amend JASTA starts in US Congress

WASHINGTON Two weeks before it adjourns for the end of year recess the 114th US Congress is...

Trump picks Mattis as defense secretary

WASHINGTON US media reports revealed yesterday that President elect Donald Trump has chosen...

Riyadh governor joins Romanian National Day celebrations

RIYADH Riyadh Gov Prince Faisal bin Bandar joined the National Day celebrations of Romania held...

Certified curriculum for teaching Arabic in China issued

JEDDAH Nasreen Kawas a Saudi writer and activist who introduced Saudi culture in China through...

Conference on saving food to take center stage

RIYADH For the first time a conference on saving food will be held early next year in the Saudi...

National Center for Electronic Security monitors cyberattacks

JEDDAH The National Center for Electronic Security detected destructive electronic strikes...

Various sectors alarmed over rising crime incidents

RIYADH Various sectors have expressed alarm over the increasing number of crime incidents in the...

3 dead, 335 rescued from flooded areas in last 24 hours

RIYADH Three people died and at least 335 people were rescued in the past 24 hours after rain and...

Prince Sultan wins ‘Gulf Man of Year’ award

JEDDAH Prince Sultan bin Salman Chairman of the Board of Trustees of King Salman Center for...

Kingdom, OIC express support for Palestinians

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and the Jeddah based Organization of Islamic Cooperation OIC have expressed...

Troops advance in Aleppo, Russia proposes exit corridors

ALEPPO BEIRUT GENEVA Hundreds of elite Syrian troops moved into east Aleppo on Thursday even as...

Iranians face terror charges for filming Israeli Embassy

NAIROBI Two Iranians and their Kenyan driver who worked for the Iranian Embassy in Nairobi were...

Turkish PM wants expanded powers for Erdogan

ANKARA Turkey s prime minister on Thursday moved closer to an agreement with the country s...

France’s Hollande says will not stand for re-election

PARIS French President Francois Hollande dramatically announced Thursday he would not seek re...