Last updated: 5 sec ago

  MPs to grill Merkel over VW 'dieselgate' scandal

MPs to grill Merkel over VW ‘dieselgate’ scandal

German Chancellor Angela Merkel

FRANKFURT AM MAIN: German lawmakers will question Chancellor Angela Merkel in March on how much she knew about Volkswagen’s dieselgate emissions cheating scandal before it became public knowledge, an MP told AFP on Thursday.
Volkswagen admitted in September 2015 that it installed software in 11 million cars worldwide that reduced emissions of harmful nitrogen oxides when it detected the vehicle was undergoing regulatory tests.
American environmental authorities had revealed the emissions cheating earlier the same month.
But “there are an increasing number of indications that the Chancellery and Chancellor Merkel were occupied with this question well before 2015,” Green Party MP Oliver Krischer told AFP.
He said members of a Bundestag (German parliament) inquiry committee would ask the chancellor on March 8 about the government’s role in setting EU-wide emissions regulations, as well as a 2010 meeting with then-California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger about the topic.
Parliament documents show that alongside Merkel, MPs on an inquiry committee have summoned a clutch of serving and former ministers to give evidence.
The minister-president of the federal state of Lower Saxony — home to VW’s Wolfsburg headquarters and a Volkswagen shareholder to the tune of almost 12 percent — will also give evidence.
MPs hope to shed light on the government’s relationship with carmakers going back as far as 2007, two years after Merkel first took office. 

 

