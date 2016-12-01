  • Search form

  • Colombian peace deal ratified but challenges remain

World

Colombian peace deal ratified but challenges remain

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE |

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos (L) and the head of the FARC guerrilla Timoleon Jimenez, aka Timochenko, shake hands during the second signing of the historic peace agreement between the Colombian government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), at the Colon Theater in Bogota, Colombia, in this November 24, 2016. (AFP)

BOGOTA: Colombia’s Congress has given its stamp of approval to a peace accord aimed at ending a 52-year-old armed conflict with FARC guerrillas — Latin America’s longest — but experts say implementing it will not be easy.
The lower house of the Congress approved the accord with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, by a unanimous vote late Wednesday, clearing one of the last legal hurdles for it to go into effect.
President Juan Manuel Santos hailed the deal’s passage on Twitter, expressing “gratitude to Congress for historic backing for Colombians’ hopes for peace.”
But questions remain over the breadth of public support for the accord, despite four years of protracted negotiations in Havana between the Santos government and the FARC. The sides were forced to quickly renegotiate the treaty and submit the revised version to Congress for approval after an earlier version was narrowly rejected in a national referendum October 2.
Despite the unanimous approval in the House of Representatives and in the Senate on Tuesday, members of the opposition Democratic Center party of former president Alvaro Uribe walked out in protest before the votes were cast.
Uribe’s conservative followers contended that a vote by Congress could not supplant the results of the referendum.
“How is the Congress going to approve what the Colombian people rejected,” Oscar Ivan Zuloaga, a former presidential candidate for Uribe’s party, said earlier during the House debate. Zuloaga was among a group representing different sides of the issue who were invited to speak before the vote.
Also voicing their views were leaders of groups of victims of the civil war, representatives of the United Nations and other sectors of society.
Humberto de la Calle, the government’s lead peace negotiator, urged the lawmakers to approve the deal, warning that it was otherwise at risk of unraveling.
“The current situation of the cease-fire and pre-grouping of the guerrillas is fragile. This is not rhetoric,” he said.
A cease-fire has been in effect since August, but it has been shaken in recent weeks by the deaths of two guerrillas in what authorities said was a clash with the army, and by a wave of assassinations and attacks targeting leaders of civil organizations in conflict areas.
The biggest bone of contention for opponents of the peace agreement are provisions that would offer non-custodial sentences to FARC members convicted of crimes, and allow them to run for office while still serving sentences.

