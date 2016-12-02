Conference on saving food to take center stage

RIYADH: For the first time, a conference on saving food will be held early next year in the Saudi capital, according to the Food Charity Society (Taam), the organizer of the event.

Amir Al-Birjis, the society’s executive director, said, “The conference will be held with the slogan ‘Preservation is the solution to food waste.’”

A newspaper report in March 2015 said that some 12,000 meals were being wasted daily in the Saudi capital.

On the sidelines of the conference, an exhibition will also be held, involving corporate sponsorships that support programs to feed and to disseminate the culture of keeping food from going to waste.

He added that “a range of themes will underlie the conference, notably taking advantage of surplus food by recycling it in accordance with standard international practices.”

The conference will also highlight the role of the new media in engendering a culture of preserving surplus food, and the impact of the lack of food preservation society to the environment.

Ahmed Al-Jaafari, the food society’s management development director, noted that the conference will engender the culture of being thankful for the blessings which we receive.

“The goal of the Food Charity Society in holding the conference is to educate society on the importance of preservation and distribution of food to those who need it,” he said.

He said that the conference will “also give us the opportunity to probe the concept of sustainable development and survival, not only of the present but future generations as well.”

He added that the conference will also welcome recommendations that can be implemented in the Kingdom in connection with preserving surplus food so that it won’t go to waste.