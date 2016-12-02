  • Search form

  • Certified curriculum for teaching Arabic in China issued

Saudi Arabia

Certified curriculum for teaching Arabic in China issued

FOUZIA KHAN |

A villager waits to attend a prayer service at a damaged mosque at the earthquake zone in Longtoushan, Ludian county, Zhaotong, Yunnan province, in this August 6, 2014 file photo. (Reuters)

JEDDAH: Nasreen Kawas, a Saudi writer and activist who introduced Saudi culture in China through her writings, said that Saudi Arabia is interested in enhancing the status of Arab culture in East Asia by issuing the first certified curriculum for Arabic teaching in China.
She explained that the curriculum adopted from the competent authorities is a complete curriculum that includes several levels, books, and CDs that support and help in enhancing listening and speaking power.
She said that the approach has been adopted after research and studies were conducted by the OSAS International Foundation for Culture and Creativity for bridging cultural gaps.
She further added that after conducting studies, and research specialized in educational aspects of Chinese culture for seven years, she concluded that there are things that should be taken into account when developing educational books; they should have a special curriculum along with different ways of teaching, and learning methods.
She said she found that the Chinese have special books for education, so they came up with a series of Arabic language books, keeping in mind all the characters and important accessories that make the difference and help in exercises, learning stories, and entertainment, based on research and solid views of education experts, and they developed the new curriculum for teaching Arabic.
Kawas has written five books on international relationships between 2015-2016, based on research and studies she has done over nearly seven years in China. She was honored by the Chinese ambassador for her research and studies in April 2016.

