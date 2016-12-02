Trump picks Mattis as defense secretary

  • Search form

JOYCE KARAM | SPECIAL TO ARAB NEWS |

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump stands with retired Marine Gen. James Mattis following their meeting at the main clubhouse at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S., in this November 19, 2016 photo. (Reuters)

WASHINGTON: US media reports revealed yesterday that President-elect Donald Trump has chosen retired Marine Gen. James N. Mattis to be his secretary of defense.
While Jason Miller, spokesperson for the Trump transition team, tweeted late last night that “no decision has been made yet with regard to the secretary of defense,” both CNN and The Washington Post quoted sources in the incoming administration that Gen. Mattis is the new pick.
Mattis, 66, retired in 2013 as the head of the Central Command and was critical of outgoing President Barack Obama’s soft approach toward Iran, seeing it as a principal threat to the stability of the Middle East.
The Washington Post described Mattis as “one of the most influential military leaders of his generation,” having served for 44 years.
Mattis is expected to increase the edge of US military and air force capability, and reassure NATO allies about a Trump presidency.
Mattis earned the names “Mad Dog” and the “Warrior Monk” for his ferocity in combat, and once quipped: “Be polite, be professional, but have a plan to kill everybody you meet.”

