  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Uphill battle to amend JASTA starts in US Congress

World

Uphill battle to amend JASTA starts in US Congress

JOYCE KARAM | SPECIAL TO ARAB NEWS |

US Senator John McCain. (AFP file photo)

WASHINGTON: Two weeks before it adjourns for the end-of-year recess, the 114th US Congress is expected to take on amendments proposed by Republican Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham to the recently-enacted Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act (JASTA), in order to contain the legal backlash it could have on the United States.
The conversation to amend JASTA, despite the overwhelming vote that helped pass the bill and overrode US President Barack Obama’s veto, started promptly in Congress after its passage on Sept. 28.
That is in part because of the controversial aspect of the law that allows US courts to waive claims of “sovereign immunity,” and gives 9/11 families the ability to sue the Saudi government and collect damages for any alleged role they see in the attacks.
This in return could open a legal Pandora’s box against the United States, with foreign governments suing American diplomats or the military over drone attacks or secret prisons.
In a separate development on Thursday, the Senate passed a 10-year extension of sanctions against Iran, sending the measure to the White House for Obama to sign into law. The measure passed by 99-0. It passed the House of Representatives nearly unanimously in November, and congressional aides said they expected Obama to sign it. The Iran Sanctions Act (ISA) will expire on Dec. 31 if not renewed.

The White House had not pushed for an extension, but had not raised serious objections. Members of Congress and administration officials said the renewal of the ISA would not violate the nuclear agreement with Iran reached last year.
“While we do not think that an extension of ISA is necessary, we do not believe that a clean extension would be a violation of the JCPOA (Iran deal),” a senior administration official was quoted as saying by Reuters. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei recently said the extension would breach the agreement, and threatened retaliation.

The McCain-Graham amendment
Meanwhile, with 15 days left before the Senate adjourns, McCain and Graham proposed fixes on the floor of the Senate on Wednesday aimed at containing the JASTA legal backlash. The amendment, as explained by Graham, would preserve sovereign immunity and target foreign governments only “if they knowingly engage with a terrorist organization directly or indirectly, including financing.”
Graham told his Senate colleagues: “If we don’t make this change, here’s what I fear: That other countries will pass laws like this and they will say that the United States is liable for engaging in drone attacks or other activity in the war on terror and haul us into court as a nation and haul the people that we give the responsibility to defend the nation into foreign courts.”
This warning was echoed by the White House, the CIA, and the State and Defense Departments prior to the passage of JASTA in September. McCain for his part warned of the fiscal damage that JASTA could inflict on US-Saudi relations.
Hinting at the risk of Saudi Arabia withdrawing $116.8 billion in holdings, he said: “If a nation that has significant investments in the United States of America — whether it be in the stock market or investments in many ways — and that country knows that it’s going to be sued and possibly have its assets frozen, any thinking government is going to withdraw those assets so that they cannot be frozen as the court proceedings went on.”
Fahad Nazer, a Washington-based political analyst who provides political consulting services to the Saudi Embassy in Washington but does not represent the Saudi government, told Arab News that the Graham-McCain amendment “indicates that some congressional leaders have realized that the ramifications of the law in its current form extend beyond potentially straining relations between Saudi Arabia and the United States.”
The legal ramifications that could target US diplomats, intelligence or military cadres has “leaders in Congress, in addition to the Obama administration itself, concerned about the potential of other nations to take retaliatory measures that could leave US diplomatic and military personnel open to litigation in court.”

Can JASTA amendments pass?
Despite the ramifications, however, the road remains very bumpy for the 114th Congress to be able to pass the JASTA amendments before the new Congress takes charge on Jan. 20, and as Republican President-elect Donald Trump is sworn into office.
Because of the transition period, known as the lame-duck session for this Congress, the law would require unanimous consent of the total of 100 senators for an amendment to pass, which is an uphill battle according to sources familiar with the JASTA negotiations. After the lame-duck session and the new Congress takes charge, congressional procedures mandate two-thirds of the legislatures to pass an amendment, not a unanimous vote.
Terry Strada, the national chair for 9/11 Families United for Justice Against Terrorism, which pushed and sponsored JASTA, was clear in her statement that the McCain-Graham amendment would be rejected.
“We have reviewed the language, and it is an absolute betrayal,” Strada said of the amendments, voicing confidence that the key sponsors of JASTA, Senators John Cornyn (Republican) and Chuck Schumer (Democrat), would block the effort.
Nazer points out that “the battle for amendments is likely to continue if the McCain-Graham push fails to pass,” adding that JASTA “potentially changes the way that nations conduct their relations with each other,” which “could create uncertainty and unpredictability, both of which make conducting foreign relations a more difficult task.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Trump picks Mattis as defense secretary

WASHINGTON US media reports revealed yesterday that President elect Donald Trump has chosen...

France’s Hollande says will not stand for re-election

PARIS French President Francois Hollande dramatically announced Thursday he would not seek re...

Only God can remove me, says Gambian leader

BANJUL Gambians voted on Thursday in the first serious electoral challenge to President Yahya...

Colombian peace deal ratified but challenges remain

BOGOTA Colombia s Congress has given its stamp of approval to a peace accord aimed at ending a 52...

MPs to grill Merkel over VW ‘dieselgate’ scandal

FRANKFURT AM MAIN German lawmakers will question Chancellor Angela Merkel in March on how much...

Putin hopes for better Russia-US ties, anti-terror action

MOSCOW President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Russia hopes to normalize ties with the US and...

Vajiralongkorn becomes Thailand’s new king

BANGKOK Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn was proclaimed king of Thailand late Thursday opening a...

Megacities key to reaching global climate goals

PARIS The world s big cities must collectively cut their carbon footprint by nearly half within a...

Pakistan says Trump declared its PM ‘terrific’ in call

ISLAMABAD Pakistan said Donald Trump praised its prime minister as a terrific guy and offered...

Presidential election recount set to begin in Wisconsin

MADISON Wisconsin The first candidate driven statewide recount of a presidential election in 16...

Colombia crash pilot reported he was out of fuel: tape

MEDELL N COLOMBIA The pilot of a charter plane carrying a Brazilian football team radioed...

Trump stepping out of his business empire

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump said Wednesday that he s leaving his business empire to...

‘No further talks’ with Turkey on EU membership

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel has told lawmakers in her conservative bloc that she does...

CIA chief warns president-elect against ripping up Iran deal

LONDON CIA director John Brennan warned Wednesday that tearing up the Iran nuclear deal as US...

China wants smooth military ties with new administration

BEIJING China said on Wednesday it wanted to develop smooth military to military ties with the...

South Korea president’s impeachment vote delayed

SEOUL An impeachment vote against South Korea s scandal hit president will be postponed by at...

Around Arab News

King Salman inaugurates 6 Aramco mega projects

DHAHRAN King Salman on Thursday inaugurated six Saudi Aramco mega projects in the company s main...

Arabs cheer as Emirati soccer star shines

ABU DHABI Omar Abdulrahman arguably Asia s biggest star was crowned AFC Player of the Year in a...

Uphill battle to amend JASTA starts in US Congress

WASHINGTON Two weeks before it adjourns for the end of year recess the 114th US Congress is...

Trump picks Mattis as defense secretary

WASHINGTON US media reports revealed yesterday that President elect Donald Trump has chosen...

Riyadh governor joins Romanian National Day celebrations

RIYADH Riyadh Gov Prince Faisal bin Bandar joined the National Day celebrations of Romania held...

Certified curriculum for teaching Arabic in China issued

JEDDAH Nasreen Kawas a Saudi writer and activist who introduced Saudi culture in China through...

Conference on saving food to take center stage

RIYADH For the first time a conference on saving food will be held early next year in the Saudi...

National Center for Electronic Security monitors cyberattacks

JEDDAH The National Center for Electronic Security detected destructive electronic strikes...

Various sectors alarmed over rising crime incidents

RIYADH Various sectors have expressed alarm over the increasing number of crime incidents in the...

3 dead, 335 rescued from flooded areas in last 24 hours

RIYADH Three people died and at least 335 people were rescued in the past 24 hours after rain and...

Prince Sultan wins ‘Gulf Man of Year’ award

JEDDAH Prince Sultan bin Salman Chairman of the Board of Trustees of King Salman Center for...

Kingdom, OIC express support for Palestinians

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and the Jeddah based Organization of Islamic Cooperation OIC have expressed...

Troops advance in Aleppo, Russia proposes exit corridors

ALEPPO BEIRUT GENEVA Hundreds of elite Syrian troops moved into east Aleppo on Thursday even as...

Iranians face terror charges for filming Israeli Embassy

NAIROBI Two Iranians and their Kenyan driver who worked for the Iranian Embassy in Nairobi were...

Turkish PM wants expanded powers for Erdogan

ANKARA Turkey s prime minister on Thursday moved closer to an agreement with the country s...

France’s Hollande says will not stand for re-election

PARIS French President Francois Hollande dramatically announced Thursday he would not seek re...