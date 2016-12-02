  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Arabs cheer as Emirati soccer star shines

Middle-East

Arabs cheer as Emirati soccer star shines

ARAB NEWS |

This is a caption

ABU DHABI: Omar Abdulrahman, arguably Asia’s biggest star, was crowned AFC Player-of-the-Year in a glittering ceremony in his home country of United Arab Emirates on Thursday.
The left-sided midfielder and winger is the second Emirati to win the trophy in consecutive years and his award was greeted with a huge cheer in the Emirates Palace Hotel in Abu Dhabi.
The victory was even sweeter as he was nominated last year but lost out to compatriot, Ahmed Khalil.
But he said the trophy would not make up for his Emirati league side Al Ain losing the Asian Champions League final last month to South Korea’s Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors.
“My main ambition was to win the Champions League trophy,” he said.
“The trophy is not only for me but it’s for all my colleagues at Al Ain and the national team.”
Abdulrahman, who once had a two week trial for English side Manchester City, also admitted he would like to play in Europe.
“Every player dreams of playing in Europe,” he said. “If I get a good offer, I wouldn’t mind with a good and big club.”
The award caps a stellar 2016 for the 25-year-old.
Even though he was on the losing side in the Champions League final, he was named the tournament’s best player.
Capped more than 50 times, he also carries the international hopes of the UAE, which has a real chance of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup finals.
Leicester City’s Shinji Okazaki was crowned international player of the year, the award given to those who play in a league outside the AFC.
The Japanese star edged out South Korea’s Son-Heung-min, a fellow English Premier League star, who plays for Spurs.
Women’s player of the year was Caitlin Ford, a former AFC young player of the year. She is the first woman to win both awards.
Ford, who represented the Australian women’s team, the Matildas, at the Rio Olympics, said she was honored to win — but was surprised.
“I wasn’t really expecting this to be honest,” she said.
“My winning this trophy reflects on an amazing year for us Matildas and I have taken this for all of them.”
Australia reached the quarterfinals stage, going out to hosts Brazil on penalties.
Choi Kang-hee of the Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors was awarded top male coach of the year.
The women’s award was won by Chan Yuen-ting of Hong Kong.
The 28-year-old manager of Eastern Sports Club is the first woman to lead a men’s team in a country’s top division to a league championship.
Meanwhile, AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa confirmed the association’s postponed Extraordinary Congress will go ahead in Bahrain next May, where it will finally elect members for the FIFA council.
The original meeting was postponed in September in protest by AFC members when FIFA disqualified Qatar’s Saoud Al-Mohannadi from standing for election.
Last month, Mohannadi was banned by FIFA for one year for refusing to help in an investigation.
However, his name may appear again on the ballot as Sheikh Salman said all Asian football associations will be free to put forward their own candidate for the vote. “The AFC will not compromise its principles,” he said in a statement.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Troops advance in Aleppo, Russia proposes exit corridors

ALEPPO BEIRUT GENEVA Hundreds of elite Syrian troops moved into east Aleppo on Thursday even as...

Iranians face terror charges for filming Israeli Embassy

NAIROBI Two Iranians and their Kenyan driver who worked for the Iranian Embassy in Nairobi were...

Turkish PM wants expanded powers for Erdogan

ANKARA Turkey s prime minister on Thursday moved closer to an agreement with the country s...

UAE envoy to Riyadh underlines strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia

RIYADH UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom Mohammed bin Saeed bin Al Dhaheri said on Thursday the...

Joint efforts by Saudi Arabia and UAE helped stabilize region

RIYADH On behalf of the Saudi people and on his own behalf Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King...

Emiratis, expats share joy ... festivities galore

RIYADH Citizens and expats in the United Arab Emirates are set to celebrate the country s 45th...

Nobel laureates urge action to protect heritage sites

ABU DHABI Five Nobel prize winners called Thursday for urgent international action to protect...

Nearly 2,000 members of Iraqi forces killed in November: UN

BAGHDAD Close to 2 000 members of the Iraqi security forces were killed in November across the...

Kuwait court upholds cyberactivist’s 10-year jail term

KUWAIT CITY Kuwait s appeals court has upheld a 10 year jail sentence against an online activist...

First Israeli ambassador to Turkey since 2010 arrives

ANKARA Israel s new ambassador to Turkey arrived in the capital Ankara on Thursday an Israeli...

Kremlin says Erdogan explained his comments on Syria to Putin

MOSCOW Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan explained his comments about a plan to topple Syrian...

Sunni tribesmen battling Daesh demand federalism in Iraq

SHAYYALAH AL IMAM IRAQ As mortar bombs landed ever closer Sunni tribal fighters preparing to...

Aleppo opposition fighters hope to reverse fortunes with new alliance

BEIRUT Opposition fighters in Aleppo have agreed to form a new military alliance to better...

Palestinian leader seeks Trump support for independence

RAMALLAH West Bank The Palestinian president says he will seek President elect Donald Trump s...

Sudan’s Bashir praises Donald Trump

CAIRO Sudanese President Omar Bashir who is wanted by the International Criminal Court for war...

‘Giant graveyard’: UN envoy issues stark warning over Aleppo

NEW YORK As a human catastrophe is unfolding in Aleppo a top UN envoy has pleaded with the...

Around Arab News

King Salman inaugurates 6 Aramco mega projects

DHAHRAN King Salman on Thursday inaugurated six Saudi Aramco mega projects in the company s main...

Arabs cheer as Emirati soccer star shines

ABU DHABI Omar Abdulrahman arguably Asia s biggest star was crowned AFC Player of the Year in a...

Uphill battle to amend JASTA starts in US Congress

WASHINGTON Two weeks before it adjourns for the end of year recess the 114th US Congress is...

Trump picks Mattis as defense secretary

WASHINGTON US media reports revealed yesterday that President elect Donald Trump has chosen...

Riyadh governor joins Romanian National Day celebrations

RIYADH Riyadh Gov Prince Faisal bin Bandar joined the National Day celebrations of Romania held...

Certified curriculum for teaching Arabic in China issued

JEDDAH Nasreen Kawas a Saudi writer and activist who introduced Saudi culture in China through...

Conference on saving food to take center stage

RIYADH For the first time a conference on saving food will be held early next year in the Saudi...

National Center for Electronic Security monitors cyberattacks

JEDDAH The National Center for Electronic Security detected destructive electronic strikes...

Various sectors alarmed over rising crime incidents

RIYADH Various sectors have expressed alarm over the increasing number of crime incidents in the...

3 dead, 335 rescued from flooded areas in last 24 hours

RIYADH Three people died and at least 335 people were rescued in the past 24 hours after rain and...

Prince Sultan wins ‘Gulf Man of Year’ award

JEDDAH Prince Sultan bin Salman Chairman of the Board of Trustees of King Salman Center for...

Kingdom, OIC express support for Palestinians

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and the Jeddah based Organization of Islamic Cooperation OIC have expressed...

Troops advance in Aleppo, Russia proposes exit corridors

ALEPPO BEIRUT GENEVA Hundreds of elite Syrian troops moved into east Aleppo on Thursday even as...

Iranians face terror charges for filming Israeli Embassy

NAIROBI Two Iranians and their Kenyan driver who worked for the Iranian Embassy in Nairobi were...

Turkish PM wants expanded powers for Erdogan

ANKARA Turkey s prime minister on Thursday moved closer to an agreement with the country s...

France’s Hollande says will not stand for re-election

PARIS French President Francois Hollande dramatically announced Thursday he would not seek re...