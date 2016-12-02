Jet Airways offers fare sale from Gulf

Jet Airways, described as India's premier international airline, commenced a global fare sale on Tuesday (Nov. 29). The sale is aimed at guests making travel plans from the Gulf to India, SAARC and ASEAN region and continues till Dec. 2.

The airline’s Premiere and Economy guests can avail up to 15 percent discount on base fares during this year-end fare sale. The offer is applicable on Jet Airways’ flights originating from the Gulf, to destinations in domestic India, and SAARC and ASEAN regions.

Shakir Kantawala, VP-Gulf and MENA, Jet Airways, said: “The end of the year and forthcoming holidays are always a popular time for guests to make travel plans to visit their family and friends or travel with them to visit new destinations. Recognizing this trend, Jet Airways has announced these special fares for guests and help them avail significant savings by booking their tickets in advance.”

He added: “With a vast number of destinations being connected by Jet Airways, our guests from the Gulf will be spoiled for choice. Aboard Jet Airways, guests will be offered an unmatched travel experience and an opportunity to appreciate our award-winning service, best in-flight hospitality and unparalleled connectivity.”

The Gulf region is host to diverse set of population working there throughout the year. With a large percentage of this population traveling to their native countries to spend time with families and friends or making travel plans to exotic destinations, Jet Airways aims to be their preferred airline choice for travel.