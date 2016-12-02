Riyadh hotel scoops top awards at Saudi Horeca

The culinary team at DoubleTree by Hilton Riyadh celebrated their recent win at the 2016 Saudi Horeca after taking home five awards.

All awards went to the culinary teams sous chefs, including Mohammed Mustafa, who won gold in the seafood dish category and silver in the best burger competition. Chef Ibrahim Mustafa took home silver in both the meat and best burger competition while bronze was awarded to Farag Ali Abou Elenein in the fruits and vegetables carving category.

Held on Nov. 15, the three-day event is described as the Middle East’s largest hospitality exhibition which has been running for over 40 years in Lebanon, Jordan, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

The annual exhibition boasts one of the region’s most sought after competitions: Hospitality Salon Culinaire — a series of practical and display-based culinary entries for professional chefs, pastry chefs, cooks, and bakers.

Visitors from the city were invited to watch over 100 talented chefs compete in 20 different categories ranging from five-course menus to novelty cakes, live cooking of signature dishes, carving competitions and the creation of decorative showpieces, before being judged by a panel of international experts from Europe and the Middle East.

“We are delighted with the recent wins at Saudi Horeca. The awards solidify our commitment to offering exceptional dining outlets and menus in Riyadh. The ever-changing food scene in the Kingdom is what helps grow our talented team and we’re always looking at new and inventive ways to showcase our offering,” said Executive Chef Russell Clamp.