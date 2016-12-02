Saudi student excels in global contest

Lina Mohammed Atta Allah, a Saudi student from Dar Al Ruwad National School in Jeddah, won the third position in the 21st UCMAS International & 13th UCMAS National Abacus & Mental Arithmetic Competition 2016 Dubai, which was held on Nov. 25.

Speaking to the media, Lina was overwhelmed for securing the third position in the international contest and representing the Kingdom in the global event in which more than 3,000 students from more than 50 countries competed.