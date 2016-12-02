King Abdullah Port vital in boosting Saudi shipping industry, say experts

King Abdullah Port seeks to strengthen its contribution to Saudi Vision 2030 by advancing and consolidating the private sector’s role in the development, growth and diversification of the national economy.

According to an article recently published in the periodical “Port Strategy”, a British publication dedicated to the Marine Ports and Terminals businesses and provides a roundup of the latest news and studies directly to thousands of the sector’s global key decision makers, King Abdullah Port is playing a vital role in strengthening the Saudi shipping and cargo industry in a way that serves to complement other Saudi ports that are striving to meet the demands placed on them.

With King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) providing both industrial and business support, a string of technological and capacity-related advances and the port’s convenient connection to a developing transportation infrastructure, King Abdullah Port is likely to lead the way to a future that will see less dependence on oil as the port makes significant contributions to the goal of diversifying the Kingdom’s economy.

“Although world-class and privately funded, King Abdullah Port still regards itself as a partner with the Saudi Ports Authority, the government body that oversees port operations in the Kingdom”, commented Abdullah Hameedadin, managing director of the Ports Development Company, owner and developer of King Abdullah Port, mentioning that “our ultimate objective is to play a leading role alongside other ports in advancing the national economy.”

“Also, King Abdullah Port has had the advantage of being able to incorporate state-of-the-art technology since ground was first broken. From the most modern of cranes available to tugboats to a smart-gate security system to the Port Community System, King Abdullah Port has been able to outfit its operations with the newest and most efficient port technology available”, added Hameedadin.

King Abdullah Port has significantly upgraded its capabilities and currently is moving toward important achievements in terms of the port’s development in general and, in particular, the operations taking place. In 2015, the annual throughput in King Abdullah Port tripled, reaching 1.27 million TEU, while the annual handling capacity increased by 50 percent, reaching around 3 million TEU.