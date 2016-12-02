Power of media

I read with interest the article “Fake news vs. biased news in US’ political system” (Dec. 1) by Ray Hanania. The writer has raised an important issue. The phenomenon of circulating fake and biased reports is not unique to the United States. It has become a worldwide problem with serious consequences. In the post-9/11 era, the media platforms have been used to manipulate the public opinion. The US invasion of Iraq was justified on the basis of reports about the presence of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. The mainstream western media was used effectively to form public opinion in favor of that military intervention.

It later transpired that the “intelligence” reports about Iraq’s weapons of mass destruction were wrong. Similarly, in the name of fighting terrorism, the western media is unfairly painting all Muslims with the same brush.

The media portrayal of Muslims is so shockingly untrue and biased that one feels almost nauseated. It seems that the terrorist organizations want a clash between different civilizations and the mainstream media is unknowingly (perhaps) offering a helping hand to these elements.

Anything concerning Muslims or the Muslim world is reported in a different way and events that take place elsewhere are treated differently.

Truth be told, this double standard has caused utter confusion in the world. Those who are not well versed with the dynamics of global politics tend to see Muslims as barbaric people averse to modernization. — Tahir Usman, Jeddah