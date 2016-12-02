An important issue

It is necessary to join hands with the government in its fight against drugs. The problem with us is that we rely too much on our government. The best way to help the authorities to thwart the plans of unscrupulous elements is to educate our children about the harmful effects of drugs and to keep an eye on their activities without becoming overbearing. Treating growing children is a task that should be handled carefully. At this tender age, they want to feel independent and a little mishandling causes them to rebel against their elders and subsequently the society.

We have to let go of the old approach of maintaining a distance with our children. Times have changed and today they are more exposed to a multitude of ideas through the Internet and television. The best way to deal with them is to give them a little freedom to think and make decisions for themselves. This will boost their self-confidence and they will start to respect the opinion of their elders. By imposing unnecessary restrictions, we tend to push them away from home and this usually results in their adopting bad habits including drugs.

We, however, cannot generalize and say that this is the only cause. Sometimes, bad company and unnecessary adventurism also leads youth to get hooked to drugs. But a healthy environment at home helps reduce the chances. — Raheel Jamal, Dammam