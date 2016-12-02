  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Congress and Trump agree to turn the heat up on Iran

Middle-East

Congress and Trump agree to turn the heat up on Iran

Joyce Karam |

US President Barack Obama. (Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)

Washington D.C.: In Washington, where Democrats and Republicans are bracing for a showdown on a set of healthcare and economic issues, increasing sanctions on Iran appears to be the one legislative item where the two parties and the new President-Elect Donald Trump have found consensus.
 
The 10-year extension of Congressional sanctions on Iran (Iran Sanctions Act -ISA- ) this week with overwhelming majorities in both the Senate (99-0) and the House (419-1), coupled with a “Financial Times” report that the Trump team is considering new sanctions proposal, are clear harbingers of what awaits as the new U.S. President is sworn into office on January 20th.
 
Pivoting from Obama’s restraint
The passage of the ISA with the support of members of both parties is a departure from the restraint that the Barack Obama administration has shown since the negotiations on the Iran Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) started in 2012 and after its completion in 2015.
 
Jonathan Schanzer, Vice President of Research at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, reads the new escalation by Congress as an admission of the “problem with the JCPOA (Iran deal) from the beginning.” He tells “Arab News” that the deal “isolated Iran's nuclear activity but failed to address the wide range of other regional disruption that Tehran has long sponsored” such as “support for Hezbollah, the Assad regime, the Houthis, Shi'ite militias and more.”
 
This view is shared today even by Democrats in Congress such as U.S. Senator Bob Menendez , Senator Tim Kaine and others who voted for ISA. Menendez said on the legislative floor on Thursday that “since the nuclear agreement came into force, Iran has continued its efforts to destabilize the region and increase its power through proxy and terrorist networks". He added “since we signed the nuclear agreement with Iran, Iran has been testing the agreement, testing our resolve and quite literally testing long-range ballistic missiles.”
 
The Obama approach of restraint so as not to disrupt the negotiations on the deal or later jeopardize the deal itself, was interpreted by Iran “as a free hand to continue these activities, even though the White House had a free hand to impose new sanctions” says Schanzer. It was a win-win for Iran, the expert and former official adds, in a sense it kept the deal and “used the threat of walking away from it as leverage to deter the Obama administration from imposing new sanctions...they understood that if Obama wanted to preserve his legacy, he would likely stand down on non-nuclear issues.”
 
New Trump calculus
This cautious Obama approach towards Iran is unlikely to hold under the new Trump administration, as it signals its support for the new Congressional sanctions and is mulling proposals of its own to pressure Tehran.
 
Nominating retired General James Mattis as a new Secretary of Defense, and Michael Pompeo to lead the Central Intelligence Agency reinforces the pivot to turn up the heat on Iran regionally, and attempt to curb its behavior outside the implementation of the nuclear deal.
 
Schanzer says the “incoming Trump administration is not encumbered Obama’s calculus in any way.” He adds that the new team, “as it shapes up, does not care about Obama's legacy or preserving the deal. So, non-nuclear sanctions are a very viable option. It's certainly not as if they are lacking in targets.”
 
Would Iran walk away from the nuclear deal or at least abandon its commitments towards Washington in the agreement? “Not at first” predicts Schanzer, saying “there is too much they have yet to gain from the JCPOA" in banking and economic incentives. However, and with Congress considering new banking and finance sanctions on Iran early next year, “it is quite possible that the nuclear deal begins to unravel” according to Schanzer.
 
For now, the rules of the game that Obama has set in place between Tehran and Washington are about to change, pointing to inevitable escalation if we were to believe the rhetoric and actions coming from the Congress and the Trump transition team.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Exodus continues as Syrian regime, Russian forces tighten Aleppo grip

BEIRUT The UN humanitarian aid agency estimates that 31 500 people have been displaced in...

UN envoy: International community committed to peace in Yemen

ADEN The UN special envoy to Yemen Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed on Friday confirmed the international...

Worst violence in 2 years rocks Libya

TRIPOLI BENGHAZI Rival armed groups battled Thursday night and into Friday in the worst outbreak...

Iraqi commanders examined strategy shift to avert Mosul war of attrition

BAGHDAD Facing brutal urban warfare in Mosul and with their push slowed by the presence of one...

Turkish call to drop Gaza ship case against Israelis

ISTANBUL A Turkish prosecutor on Friday called for charges related to a deadly Israeli raid on a...

Iraqi troops take 2 neighborhoods in Mosul

BAGHDAD An Iraqi commander says troops fighting Daesh militants in the northern city of Mosul are...

Syria rebels in fierce defense of key Aleppo district

ALEPPO SYRIA Opposition fighters put up fierce resistance on Friday in a key district of Syria s...

Turkish FM calls for immediate cease-fire in Syria

BEIRUT Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called for an immediate cease fire in Syria on...

Militias clash in Libya’s Tripoli, worst violence in 2 years

BENGHAZI Libya Clashes are continuing for the second day among heavily armed militias in the...

Russian military lashes out at UN over aid to Aleppo

MOSCOW The Russian military is criticizing the United Nations for dragging its feet on delivering...

Arabs cheer as Emirati soccer star shines

ABU DHABI Omar Abdulrahman arguably Asia s biggest star was crowned AFC Player of the Year in a...

Troops advance in Aleppo, Russia proposes exit corridors

ALEPPO BEIRUT GENEVA Hundreds of elite Syrian troops moved into east Aleppo on Thursday even as...

Iranians face terror charges for filming Israeli Embassy

NAIROBI Two Iranians and their Kenyan driver who worked for the Iranian Embassy in Nairobi were...

Turkish PM wants expanded powers for Erdogan

ANKARA Turkey s prime minister on Thursday moved closer to an agreement with the country s...

UAE envoy to Riyadh underlines strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia

RIYADH UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom Mohammed bin Saeed bin Al Dhaheri said on Thursday the...

Joint efforts by Saudi Arabia and UAE helped stabilize region

RIYADH On behalf of the Saudi people and on his own behalf Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King...

Around Arab News

Exodus continues as Syrian regime, Russian forces tighten Aleppo grip

BEIRUT The UN humanitarian aid agency estimates that 31 500 people have been displaced in...

Congress, Trump agree to turn the heat up on Iran

WASHINGTON D C In Washington where Democrats and Republicans are bracing for a showdown on a set...

Saudi labor minister changed; top religious body, Shoura reshuffled

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has replaced the Saudi labor minister and...

UN envoy: International community committed to peace in Yemen

ADEN The UN special envoy to Yemen Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed on Friday confirmed the international...

Worst violence in 2 years rocks Libya

TRIPOLI BENGHAZI Rival armed groups battled Thursday night and into Friday in the worst outbreak...

Conference considers ways to protect endangered cultural heritage

JEDDAH An international conference on Safeguarding Endangered Cultural Heritage was launched in...

Saudi Arabia, Turkey sign 8 agreements to promote business

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and Turkey have signed eight agreements in Istanbul in the presence of...

Siemens to train Saudi techies, business grads

RIYADH The German Embassy and the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation TVTC recently...

KSrelief builds 300 housing units for Yemenis in Djibouti

RIYADH Adviser at the Royal Court and general supervisor for the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and...

‘Qaderoon’ works for integration of disabled into workforce

JEDDAH The world will observe the World Disability Day on Saturday Each year Dec 3 has been...

KSA has one of the highest rates of spinal cord injuries from traffic accidents

JEDDAH Yasser Al Mahmoud a specialist doctor at the rehabilitation hospital at King Fahd Medical...

Global meet to look for solutions to depleting water resources

RIYADH Water conservation and efforts to find integrative and comprehensive solutions for water...

Saudi gets 10 years for hateful Twitter posts

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh has sentenced a Saudi to 10 years in prison and a ban...

Iraqi commanders examined strategy shift to avert Mosul war of attrition

BAGHDAD Facing brutal urban warfare in Mosul and with their push slowed by the presence of one...

Turkish call to drop Gaza ship case against Israelis

ISTANBUL A Turkish prosecutor on Friday called for charges related to a deadly Israeli raid on a...

Europe facing fresh terror threats, says Europol report

THE HAGUE The Daesh group is likely to carry out new attacks in the European Union in the near...