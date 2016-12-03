  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Qaderoon’ works for integration of disabled into workforce

Saudi Arabia

‘Qaderoon’ works for integration of disabled into workforce

MASHAEL AL-KHALDI |

Members of the Qaderoon Network interact with journalists in Jeddah.

JEDDAH: The world will observe the World Disability Day on Saturday. Each year, Dec. 3 has been observed by the United Nations since 1992 as the World Disability Day to raise community awareness on the rights of the disabled.
The World Health Organization (WHO) says more than 1 billion people, or 15 percent of the world population, have some type of disability. This figure reaches some 20 percent in developing countries.
To show solidarity with people with disabilities and change community perceptions, the Qaderoon (we are able) Network for business and disability, in cooperation with the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) last Monday held a meeting with a group of journalists to highlight the role of the media in encouraging persons with disabilities and reflecting their issues in a positive and effective way.
The Qaderoon Network is working to convince businessmen to integrate people with disabilities into their manpower as qualified and effective members.
Executive Director of the Qaderoon Network Khalid Sanadi said mass media have an enormous role in formulating an individual’s perception of the community, a big role in changing the stereotyped vision toward persons with disabilities.
Speaking to Arab News, he said the role of shareholding companies is very important in changing the community perception of the handicapped by helping them get jobs in order to practice their rights on a daily basis, instead of focusing on their disabilities.
He said the criteria upon which the companies desire to join the Qaderoon Network are based on their belief in the importance of integrating people with disabilities into a functional and social community, as has been done by some companies which joined the network and supported it in the employment of the disabled. “Today we are cooperating with our partner in success (JCCI), working in accordance with Saudi Vision 2030 to empower our sons to get suitable jobs to ensure their independence and integration into the community as effective elements,” he said.
The meeting included a presentation by trainer Khalid Al-Hajri and journalist Lulua Al-Abdullah on a guide for media coverage of persons with disabilities worked out by the Qaderoon Network in cooperation with the International Labor Organization (ILO). It contains guidelines on how to link disability issues to human rights, and advises the media on how to use positive descriptions of persons with disabilities and avoid dealing with them in a stereotyped manner that calls for pity or shows them in an unnatural way.
Acting Secretary-General of the JCCI Hasan Ibrahim Dahlan said the chamber contributed to many activities in the framework of its social responsibility aimed to empower persons with disabilities, integrating them into the community.
He expressed the chamber’s keenness to provide suitable job opportunities to the disabled and help their integration into community in accordance with Vision 2030.
Fine artist Rakan Abdulaziz Kurdi said his disability did not hamper him from realizing his ambitions and will to succeed.
He said he had been exposed to many criticisms and misconceptions that he could not produce anything or progress to a better position. “I did not care about those misbeliefs and, instead, received support from my family and friends, and the most important work I produced was a painting for King Salman,” he pointed out.
The Ministry of Labor and Social Development for its part clarified the definition of disability and work, included in Article 10 of the executive regulations amended pursuant to Article 28 of the Labor Law.
The regulation is aimed at enabling persons with disabilities to be active and productive members in the labor market.
The ministry stressed the importance of providing the necessary services and accommodations to enable the disabled to work within the requirements of their work environment.
Article 10 of the regulation includes 12 provisions aimed at addressing the different aspects of work being done by persons with disabilities, including the definition of the disabilities involved in regard to work; the ability to work; the facilitation, arrangements and services required; as well as modifications needed for the work environment.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Saudi labor minister changed; top religious body, Shoura reshuffled

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has replaced the Saudi labor minister and...

Conference considers ways to protect endangered cultural heritage

JEDDAH An international conference on Safeguarding Endangered Cultural Heritage was launched in...

Saudi Arabia, Turkey sign 8 agreements to promote business

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and Turkey have signed eight agreements in Istanbul in the presence of...

Siemens to train Saudi techies, business grads

RIYADH The German Embassy and the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation TVTC recently...

KSrelief builds 300 housing units for Yemenis in Djibouti

RIYADH Adviser at the Royal Court and general supervisor for the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and...

KSA has one of the highest rates of spinal cord injuries from traffic accidents

JEDDAH Yasser Al Mahmoud a specialist doctor at the rehabilitation hospital at King Fahd Medical...

Global meet to look for solutions to depleting water resources

RIYADH Water conservation and efforts to find integrative and comprehensive solutions for water...

Saudi gets 10 years for hateful Twitter posts

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh has sentenced a Saudi to 10 years in prison and a ban...

King Salman inaugurates 6 Aramco mega projects

DHAHRAN King Salman on Thursday inaugurated six Saudi Aramco mega projects in the company s main...

Riyadh governor joins Romanian National Day celebrations

RIYADH Riyadh Gov Prince Faisal bin Bandar joined the National Day celebrations of Romania held...

Certified curriculum for teaching Arabic in China issued

JEDDAH Nasreen Kawas a Saudi writer and activist who introduced Saudi culture in China through...

Conference on saving food to take center stage

RIYADH For the first time a conference on saving food will be held early next year in the Saudi...

National Center for Electronic Security monitors cyberattacks

JEDDAH The National Center for Electronic Security detected destructive electronic strikes...

Various sectors alarmed over rising crime incidents

RIYADH Various sectors have expressed alarm over the increasing number of crime incidents in the...

3 dead, 335 rescued from flooded areas in last 24 hours

RIYADH Three people died and at least 335 people were rescued in the past 24 hours after rain and...

Prince Sultan wins ‘Gulf Man of Year’ award

JEDDAH Prince Sultan bin Salman Chairman of the Board of Trustees of King Salman Center for...

Around Arab News

Exodus continues as Syrian regime, Russian forces tighten Aleppo grip

BEIRUT The UN humanitarian aid agency estimates that 31 500 people have been displaced in...

Congress, Trump agree to turn the heat up on Iran

WASHINGTON D C In Washington where Democrats and Republicans are bracing for a showdown on a set...

Saudi labor minister changed; top religious body, Shoura reshuffled

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has replaced the Saudi labor minister and...

UN envoy: International community committed to peace in Yemen

ADEN The UN special envoy to Yemen Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed on Friday confirmed the international...

Worst violence in 2 years rocks Libya

TRIPOLI BENGHAZI Rival armed groups battled Thursday night and into Friday in the worst outbreak...

Conference considers ways to protect endangered cultural heritage

JEDDAH An international conference on Safeguarding Endangered Cultural Heritage was launched in...

Saudi Arabia, Turkey sign 8 agreements to promote business

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and Turkey have signed eight agreements in Istanbul in the presence of...

Siemens to train Saudi techies, business grads

RIYADH The German Embassy and the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation TVTC recently...

KSrelief builds 300 housing units for Yemenis in Djibouti

RIYADH Adviser at the Royal Court and general supervisor for the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and...

‘Qaderoon’ works for integration of disabled into workforce

JEDDAH The world will observe the World Disability Day on Saturday Each year Dec 3 has been...

KSA has one of the highest rates of spinal cord injuries from traffic accidents

JEDDAH Yasser Al Mahmoud a specialist doctor at the rehabilitation hospital at King Fahd Medical...

Global meet to look for solutions to depleting water resources

RIYADH Water conservation and efforts to find integrative and comprehensive solutions for water...

Saudi gets 10 years for hateful Twitter posts

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh has sentenced a Saudi to 10 years in prison and a ban...

Iraqi commanders examined strategy shift to avert Mosul war of attrition

BAGHDAD Facing brutal urban warfare in Mosul and with their push slowed by the presence of one...

Turkish call to drop Gaza ship case against Israelis

ISTANBUL A Turkish prosecutor on Friday called for charges related to a deadly Israeli raid on a...

Europe facing fresh terror threats, says Europol report

THE HAGUE The Daesh group is likely to carry out new attacks in the European Union in the near...