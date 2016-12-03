‘Qaderoon’ works for integration of disabled into workforce

JEDDAH: The world will observe the World Disability Day on Saturday. Each year, Dec. 3 has been observed by the United Nations since 1992 as the World Disability Day to raise community awareness on the rights of the disabled.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says more than 1 billion people, or 15 percent of the world population, have some type of disability. This figure reaches some 20 percent in developing countries.

To show solidarity with people with disabilities and change community perceptions, the Qaderoon (we are able) Network for business and disability, in cooperation with the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) last Monday held a meeting with a group of journalists to highlight the role of the media in encouraging persons with disabilities and reflecting their issues in a positive and effective way.

The Qaderoon Network is working to convince businessmen to integrate people with disabilities into their manpower as qualified and effective members.

Executive Director of the Qaderoon Network Khalid Sanadi said mass media have an enormous role in formulating an individual’s perception of the community, a big role in changing the stereotyped vision toward persons with disabilities.

Speaking to Arab News, he said the role of shareholding companies is very important in changing the community perception of the handicapped by helping them get jobs in order to practice their rights on a daily basis, instead of focusing on their disabilities.

He said the criteria upon which the companies desire to join the Qaderoon Network are based on their belief in the importance of integrating people with disabilities into a functional and social community, as has been done by some companies which joined the network and supported it in the employment of the disabled. “Today we are cooperating with our partner in success (JCCI), working in accordance with Saudi Vision 2030 to empower our sons to get suitable jobs to ensure their independence and integration into the community as effective elements,” he said.

The meeting included a presentation by trainer Khalid Al-Hajri and journalist Lulua Al-Abdullah on a guide for media coverage of persons with disabilities worked out by the Qaderoon Network in cooperation with the International Labor Organization (ILO). It contains guidelines on how to link disability issues to human rights, and advises the media on how to use positive descriptions of persons with disabilities and avoid dealing with them in a stereotyped manner that calls for pity or shows them in an unnatural way.

Acting Secretary-General of the JCCI Hasan Ibrahim Dahlan said the chamber contributed to many activities in the framework of its social responsibility aimed to empower persons with disabilities, integrating them into the community.

He expressed the chamber’s keenness to provide suitable job opportunities to the disabled and help their integration into community in accordance with Vision 2030.

Fine artist Rakan Abdulaziz Kurdi said his disability did not hamper him from realizing his ambitions and will to succeed.

He said he had been exposed to many criticisms and misconceptions that he could not produce anything or progress to a better position. “I did not care about those misbeliefs and, instead, received support from my family and friends, and the most important work I produced was a painting for King Salman,” he pointed out.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Development for its part clarified the definition of disability and work, included in Article 10 of the executive regulations amended pursuant to Article 28 of the Labor Law.

The regulation is aimed at enabling persons with disabilities to be active and productive members in the labor market.

The ministry stressed the importance of providing the necessary services and accommodations to enable the disabled to work within the requirements of their work environment.

Article 10 of the regulation includes 12 provisions aimed at addressing the different aspects of work being done by persons with disabilities, including the definition of the disabilities involved in regard to work; the ability to work; the facilitation, arrangements and services required; as well as modifications needed for the work environment.