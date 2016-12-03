KSrelief builds 300 housing units for Yemenis in Djibouti

RIYADH: Adviser at the Royal Court and general supervisor for the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) Abdullah Al-Rabeeah met Ambassador of the Czech Republic to the Kingdom Berry Slavic in Riyadh.

The ambassador reviewed the aid offered by the center to refugees and displaced people in the world, especially to Yemenis. The two sides also discussed a number of important issues in the field of humanitarian work and ways of cooperation in this field. The Czech ambassador commended the distinguished work of the center which is done through direct and indirect aid through UN organizations.

On another level, the KSrelief team in Djibouti inspected the work of the company which is contracted to build 300 housing units, a mosque and a school, which will serve 1,800 Yemeni refugees. This contract was earlier signed by the center and a specialized company to build these housing units.

The team followed up on the first shipment of these housing units, which are made of composite panels, to the Djibouti Port, in addition to signing the approval of a scheme to distribute these units.

The team met with Saudi Ambassador to Djibouti Abdulziz Al-Dawoody, who expressed the embassy’s readiness to provide all facilitation to build these units for Yemenis in Obekh.

The team also met with officials of the Obekh governorate to discuss obstacles facing the venture. They then visited the UNHCR office to coordinate the project with them. Visits and supervision will continue for the project throughout its implementation.