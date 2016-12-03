  • Search form

  Siemens to train Saudi techies, business grads

Saudi Arabia

Siemens to train Saudi techies, business grads

Rodolfo C. Estimo Jr. |

German Ambassador to the Kingdom Dieter W. Haller meets with Ahmed bin Fahd Al-Fuhaid, TVTC governor, at the latter’s office in Riyadh.

RIYADH: The German Embassy and the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC) recently agreed to ramp up collaboration in the fields of technical and vocational training.
German Ambassador to the Kingdom Dieter W. Haller earlier this week met with Ahmed bin Fahd Al-Fuhaid, TVTC governor, at the latter’s office to discuss stepped-up collaboration.
Al-Fuhaid said the agreement “comes within the framework of the institution’s keenness to benefit from the global experience and expertise in the field of technical and vocational training.”
The agreement was drawn up in accordance with TVTC’s plans and programs in relation to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Program 2020.
In this connection, the TVTC had signed earlier a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Colleges of Excellence (CoE).
The MoU marks a milestone in the collaboration between the two organizations which aims to jointly develop a vocational education and training concept modeled around the German dual education system.
Moreover, Siemens and CoE will work together to create a concept for a pilot project, ahead of a gradual Kingdom-wide rollout. The initiative will focus on the skills requirements of primarily Saudi and German employers in the Kingdom to develop more electrical and mechanical technicians and business administration graduates.
“TVTC works with the private sector to deliver top-quality technical and vocational training to the young citizens of Saudi Arabia,” he said.
He added that the collaboration with Siemens is a good example since “it explores how aspects of the German dual education system can be applied in Saudi Arabia to produce graduates that are ready to be absorbed by the labor market.”
He added that with vocational training capacity expanding in fields such as energy and transport, there are additional opportunities to not only develop existing skills sets, but also jointly explore the skills requirements of potential new markets such as renewable energy and manufacturing.
“The collaboration between Siemens and CoE therefore provides the leverage to act on current and new skills requirements in an increasingly diversified economy,” he said.
With colleges and institutions across the Kingdom, TVTC caters to more than 120,000 trainees in more than 100 locations, and maintains links with major countries providing expertise in technical and vocational training.
Aside from Germany, the countries are Australia, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, New Zealand and the United States.

