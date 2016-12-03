Conference considers ways to protect endangered cultural heritage

JEDDAH: An international conference on “Safeguarding Endangered Cultural Heritage” was launched in the Emirati capital of Abu Dhabi on Friday, with participation from heads of state, government officials, experts and civil society activists.



Participants include representatives and government agencies from more than 40 countries whose cultural heritage is threatened by ongoing armed conflict.

On behalf of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal is leading the Saudi delegation.

The conference is being held under the auspices of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the Emirati Armed Forces, and French President Francois Hollande.

Sheikh Hazzaa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, vice chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, said the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is an integral part of efforts to elevate humanity and protect cultural heritage.

“On the 45th UAE National Day, we celebrate the opening of this conference, which sends a clear message to the world from Abu Dhabi that nation-building is not complete without protecting humanity and cultural legacy,” he said during the opening ceremony of the two-day conference.

He added that terrorism does not only aim to disintegrate societies and states, but also what has been built by them, so it is important that the UAE hosts the conference.

The conference supports global efforts by the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to protect cultural heritage in conflict areas, and aims to contribute to determining means and sustainable activities to protect cultural resources.

The conference also seeks to establish an international fund for the protection of endangered cultural heritage, and establish an international network of shelters to meet the demands of countries wishing to protect their heritage.